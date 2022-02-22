Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Is Out Shopping for Ferraris, Still Living Large

If you want people to see you as a very rich and successful businessman, and especially if you want them to believe that you’re not a conman scamming women on dating apps, you need to look the part.
Without a doubt, the most talked about “celebrity” of the moment is the man at the center of the latest true-crime documentary on Netflix, The Tinder Swindler. That man is Simon Leviev, but he’s also known as Shimon Hayut, Mordechai Nisim Tapiro, Michael Bilton, Avraham Levy, and David Sharon, and he’s been accused of scamming women online. His victims are from all over the world and the total prejudice is believed at over $10 million, according to the documentary and international authorities.
In 2019, Leviev was arrested for fraud, but he’s never been charged in relation to the Ponzi-like scheme he ran on Tinder. It basically worked by having him ask for money from one of the women he’d been wooing for longer, so he could spend it on the next victim and, of course, himself. In the process, he’s believed to have amassed close to $1 million in cash, and a very impressive collection of cars and designer duds.
Because of the international spotlight on him right now, both from authorities in Europe and his potential victims, Leviev is laying low in his hometown of Tel Aviv, Israel. He’s been banned on dating apps and, to a certain extent, on social media, but he’s making money on Cameo, while working with Hollywood agents to launch a career in showbiz. He’s also preparing to look the part, says TMZ: he’s been out shopping for Ferraris.
The celebrity e-zine has photos of Leviev at a Ferrari dealership in Tel Aviv, where he checked out several cars. He arrived in an SUV, surrounded by bodyguards – those who watched the doc know that he’s always being followed by “enemies,” so it makes sense to have security when he’s out. He did not buy any car or, at the very least, didn’t leave in a new Ferrari, but the mere fact that he’s out perusing means that business is still good.
During his highest point, Leviev lived the life of a billionaire, with fancy cars scattered throughout Europe, private jets and superyachts. He always had a soft spot for Ferraris and Lamborghinis, as much as he’s had one for Gucci clothes and Richard Mille watches, but he also flaunted Rolls-Royces and Bentleys. Ferrari, it seems, remains numero uno in Leviev’s book.
