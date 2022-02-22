Millionaire Parting With His Massive Luxury Yacht, an Awe-Inspiring Modern Classic Racer

When you are born in a country with deep roots in boat building, and in a family with a boating tradition, it’s no wonder that classic boats will become a great passion. But, while most sailing enthusiasts would settle for a scale model of their favorite classic boat, millionaire Ed Kastelein built and sailed a full replica of one of the most famous yachts in history.
Ed Kastelein is not just a millionaire, but also an expert in vessel restoration, whose name is linked to some of the most beautiful sailing vessels ever recreated. Perhaps his most ambitious project, which he also claims to be the last one, was the recreation of the fastest transatlantic racer ever built. In 1905, the 211-foot (64.5 meters) schooner Atlantic broke the speed record from New York to Cornwall and, most importantly, kept its title for 75 years.
A century later, Kastelein brought to life the modern classic Atlantic, an exact recreation of the 1905 Kaiser’s Cup winner and, according to specialists in the industry, one of the most stunning examples of a classic reproduction yacht in operation. The modern classic was built by the acclaimed Van der Graaf shipyard in the Netherlands, with Kastelein overseeing all the mechanical parts, the rigging, and the interior. It took four years to complete the build, and Kastelein told Boat International that he was at the shipyard every day throughout the entire period.
The only thing that’s different about the massive three-masted racing schooner is its interior, which had to be brought up to date. Even though the original was also luxurious for its time, as it boasted steam heating, refrigeration, and several bathrooms, the modern-day Atlantic took this to the next level. With a 12-guest and 12-crew configuration, the large vessel unveils elegant wood-paneled living spaces and glamorous skylights. It’s also just as performant as the original, with a cruising speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph).
Atlantic immediately became a popular charter yacht, which sailed all over the world. But, after more than a decade, the restoration expert is ready to leave the Atlantic in other hands. The sailing masterpiece is up for grabs, and those who are interested can find out more about the price over at Fraser.
A century later, Kastelein brought to life the modern classic Atlantic, an exact recreation of the 1905 Kaiser’s Cup winner and, according to specialists in the industry, one of the most stunning examples of a classic reproduction yacht in operation. The modern classic was built by the acclaimed Van der Graaf shipyard in the Netherlands, with Kastelein overseeing all the mechanical parts, the rigging, and the interior. It took four years to complete the build, and Kastelein told Boat International that he was at the shipyard every day throughout the entire period.
The only thing that’s different about the massive three-masted racing schooner is its interior, which had to be brought up to date. Even though the original was also luxurious for its time, as it boasted steam heating, refrigeration, and several bathrooms, the modern-day Atlantic took this to the next level. With a 12-guest and 12-crew configuration, the large vessel unveils elegant wood-paneled living spaces and glamorous skylights. It’s also just as performant as the original, with a cruising speed of 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph).
Atlantic immediately became a popular charter yacht, which sailed all over the world. But, after more than a decade, the restoration expert is ready to leave the Atlantic in other hands. The sailing masterpiece is up for grabs, and those who are interested can find out more about the price over at Fraser.