This Well-Preserved 2003 Honda RC51 Enjoys a Host of Tasteful Aftermarket Add-Ons

If you ask me, some inconspicuous bolt-on accessories are always more than welcome.
The 2003 MY Honda RC51 (aka RVT1000R) comes equipped with a race-bred 999cc V-twin powerplant, featuring four valves per cylinder head and a compression ratio of 10.8:1. This ruthless piece of liquid-cooled machinery is accompanied by a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which keeps the bike’s rear wheel in motion by means of an O-ring drive chain.
In the neighborhood of 10,000 revs, the fuel-injected goliath is fully capable of producing up to 133 ponies, while a feral torque output of 75 pound-feet (102 Nm) will be spawned at a lower point on the rpm range. This state of affairs enables the RC51 to run past the quarter-mile mark in 11.2 searing ticks and continue accelerating to a top speed of 170 mph (274 kph).
When its 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel chamber is empty, the entire structure weighs in at a moderate 428 pounds (194 kg). An aluminum twin-spar frame is tasked with holding everything in place, and it rests on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks up north. At the opposite end, suspension duties are taken good care of by a gas-charged monoshock that’s adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping.
Stopping power is provided via dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor at the rear. Furthermore, the RVT1000R pictured above these paragraphs is adorned with several aftermarket components, including flush-mounted turn signals, new grips, and Pazzo Racing levers, as well as a tinted windshield and higher-spec braided brake lines.
Now, Honda’s juggernaut may be showing a handful of minor blemishes, but it’s still in tip-top shape overall. This majestic RC51 will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions until March 16, so you’ve got just under a week to try your luck at snatching it. As you can probably imagine, the current bid of $4,100 isn’t generous enough to meet the reserve price.
