This 1957 DeSoto Adventurer Is a Rare Hemi-Powered Gem in White and Gold

Established in 1928 to compete with Pontiac, Studebaker, and Hudson in the mid-price class, DeSoto was terminated as a brand only 33 years later, in 1961. But before it went into the history books, DeSoto rolled out some of its greatest cars. The 1957 Adventurer is one of them.
The nameplate came to be in 1956 as a sub-series of the range-topping Fireflite. Updated to Chrysler's then-new "forward look" design for 1957, the Adventurer also gained the company's 345-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) Hemi V8 engine. Rated at 345 horsepower, the 1957 Adventurer was the first American car to offer one horsepower per cubic inch as standard equipment.
The nameplate was updated for 1958 and again for 1959. For its final redesign in 1960, the Adventurer also gained four-door hardtop and sedan versions. Chrysler announced the end of the DeSoto in November 1960 and the Adventurer disappeared along with the marque.
Come 2022 and late 1950s DeSotos might not be as desirable as other American classics from the era, but they're becoming increasingly more expensive when in excellent condition. And with only 1,950 units built (including 300 convertibles), the 1957 Adventurer is rare too.
This white example with a gold top and side trim is, perhaps, one of the finest survivors out there. A one-owner car from 1958 to 2014, this DeSoto was not only taken care of but refreshed too. Yup, this car was repainted, but the previous retained the car's original paint scheme.
And if you think the exterior looks fabulous, take a look inside and notice the impressively clean and original upholstery in cream and brown vinyl and cloth. The dashboard and door panels are spotless and all the factory appointments, including the power windows, power front seat, AM radio, and the clock work flawlessly.
The engine bay is just as gorgeous. But this Hemi mill isn't just about looks. The V8 was rebuilt under previous ownership and the seller claims it was driven for only 5,000 miles (8,047 km) since then. Connected to a three-speed TorqueFlite gearbox, the engine runs perfectly. And as the video below shows, it sounds great too.
So how expensive is a 1957 Adventurer in this condition? Well, hardtops in excellent condition tend to hit almost $100,000 at public auctions. But I've seen some go for as low as $60,000. This one is being offered by eBay seller "charvetclassics," and while bidding has reached almost $39,000 with three more days to go, the reserve hasn't been met. How much do you think this Adventurer is worth?
