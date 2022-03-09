480-Mile 2005 Ducati 749 Dark Would Look Right at Home in Bruce Wayne’s Garage

The legend says that Ducati’s vicious 749 will soon become extremely sought-after among collectors.
Behind its Terblanche-designed fairings, the Ducati 749 Dark carries a liquid-cooled Testastretta L-twin power source, featuring eight desmodromic valves, dual overhead cams and a Marelli EFI with 54 mm (2.1 inches) throttle bodies. The 748cc titan is linked to a hydraulically-operated dry multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, which spins the Duc’s rear hoop through a drive chain.
As soon as the tachometer hits 10,000 rpm, the engine can spawn up to 103 unrelenting stallions, while a maximum torque output of 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) will be generated at around 8,500 revs per minute. When it touches the asphalt, this force gives Bologna’s warrior the ability to complete the quarter-mile jog in 11.3 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
The powertrain componentry is nested in a tubular steel trellis frame, whose front end rests on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks. At six o’clock, suspension duties are taken care of by a fully-adjustable piggyback shock absorber with progressive linkage. Plentiful stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs up north and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) unit down south.
What you’re seeing above these paragraphs is a 2005 model from Ducati’s range, and its digital odometer shows a very modest 480 miles (770 km). Following the current owner’s acquisition, this sexy thing received a plethora of youthful items, including a premium battery, aftermarket drive belts and Pirelli’s grippy Diablo Rosso Corsa II rubber, among other goodies.
If you’re starting to fantasize about seeing this beast in your driveway, then you’ll be stoked to learn that it’s searching for a new home at this very moment. The 749 Dark will be listed on Bring a Trailer until March 15, so you’ve still got another six days to place your bids at no reserve. Currently, one would only need about five grand to take the lead, as the top bid is registered at $4,850.
