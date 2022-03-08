Two-Mile Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Will Make You Wonder If You Really Need Both Kidneys

Pierre Terblanche will definitely be remembered as one of the greatest motorcycle designers of all time.
As you might already know, there are only 2,000 copies of Ducati’s limited-edition Paul Smart 1000 LE in existence, so getting your hands on one such entity is no simple task. Whenever a neat PS1000LE does appear at auction, enthusiasts seem to have absolutely no problem with spending well over twenty grand in order to make it a part of their collection.
Thus, it’s fairly reasonable to say that most of us will have to make do with admiring these collectible jewels at motorcycling events or, more often than not, on our screens. In case you do happen to be sitting on a reasonable pile of cash, then you’ll want to start paying very close attention, because the specimen pictured above these paragraphs is currently searching for a new home!
Having spent most of its life in storage, the Duc shows a mere two miles (three kilometers) on the counter, and it carries an array of premium components fitted in preparation for the sale. These goodies include new timing belts, an aftermarket drive chain and a high-end battery, as well as a youthful oil filter that keeps things nice and fresh in the powertrain sector.
Within its gorgeous trellis skeleton, Bologna’s 2006 MY legend houses a fuel-injected 992cc L-twin engine that’s good for up to 92 ponies and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of twist. This force is fed to the bike’s rear chain-driven wheel via a six-speed gearbox, enabling it to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds.
Ultimately, the Italian brute will plateau at a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). Ducati’s two-wheeled pearl will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions for another three days (until March 11), which means that you’ve still got plenty of time to make an offer. Even though the top bidder is willing to spend a hefty 15,800 freedom bucks on this machine, the reserve price still hasn’t been met.
Thus, it’s fairly reasonable to say that most of us will have to make do with admiring these collectible jewels at motorcycling events or, more often than not, on our screens. In case you do happen to be sitting on a reasonable pile of cash, then you’ll want to start paying very close attention, because the specimen pictured above these paragraphs is currently searching for a new home!
Having spent most of its life in storage, the Duc shows a mere two miles (three kilometers) on the counter, and it carries an array of premium components fitted in preparation for the sale. These goodies include new timing belts, an aftermarket drive chain and a high-end battery, as well as a youthful oil filter that keeps things nice and fresh in the powertrain sector.
Within its gorgeous trellis skeleton, Bologna’s 2006 MY legend houses a fuel-injected 992cc L-twin engine that’s good for up to 92 ponies and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of twist. This force is fed to the bike’s rear chain-driven wheel via a six-speed gearbox, enabling it to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.1 seconds.
Ultimately, the Italian brute will plateau at a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). Ducati’s two-wheeled pearl will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions for another three days (until March 11), which means that you’ve still got plenty of time to make an offer. Even though the top bidder is willing to spend a hefty 15,800 freedom bucks on this machine, the reserve price still hasn’t been met.