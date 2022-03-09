Low-Mile 1995 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Is Absolutely Spotless, Oozes Nineties Flavor

Even to an inexperienced onlooker, there’s no mistaking which decade this machine belongs to with those funky graphics.
Since it had only covered 9,300 miles of tarmac during its life, this immaculate 1995 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade is quite literally as good as new. The mechanical samurai is put in motion thanks to a liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four engine, with sixteen valves, four Keihin carburetors and a compression ratio of 11.0:1.
When the crankshaft rotates at 10,500 wailing revs per minute, the DOHC powerhouse will gladly deliver up to 122 horses. On the other hand, this bad boy can summon as much as 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque at a lower point on the rpm range. A six-speed transmission is what links the Fireblade’s four-banger to its chain-driven rear wheel.
Before plateauing at a terrifying top speed of 158 mph (254 kph), Honda’s rocket will be more than happy to extirpate the quarter-mile in 10.8 face-melting ticks. The entire structure tips the scales at 408 pounds (185 kg), and it sits on a premium pair of 45 mm (1.8 inches) telescopic Showa forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear end.
Up north, braking duties are handled by dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) rotors and four-piston Nissin calipers, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc and a single-piston caliper. Last but not least, the Japanese legend has a fuel capacity of 4.8 gallons (18 liters) and its wheelbase is measured at 1,405 mm (55.3 inches).
The ‘95 MY CBR pictured in this article’s photo gallery is hoping to find a caring home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, so you could be the next person who gets to put some miles on its analog odometer! If this whole ordeal manages to tickle your fancy, then you’ll want to pay the IMA website a visit before March 15, as that’s when the bidding deadline will be reached.
