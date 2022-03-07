The 2022 Honda Si Might Not Beat the VW GTI, It's Still an Equally Thrilling Driver's Car

Honda has a knack for building reliable cars. The Honda Civic, Accord, Odyssey, and CR-V have continuously won awards for reliability and resale value. The Honda Civic is perhaps the most popular tuner cars powered by its glorious VTEC engine. But how does the 2022 Honda Civic Si compare to rivals like the VW GTI? Joe from Raiti’s Rides checked out this iconic compact sports sedan.
The Honda Civic Si has been around since 1986 and the regular Civic is currently in the 11th generation. It tells you a lot about the manufacturer’s experience building sporty cars. However, what makes the Civic Si special is; it’s one, if not the only turbocharged production car for 2022 with a stick-shift tranny retailing for under $30,000 in the U.S.
It might not be as pretty as the Mazda3 or as techy as the Hyundai Elantra, but it's considerably cheaper and as fun to drive as the VW GTI. It comes with a dual exhaust at the back, LED lights, bucket seats, a digital tachometer, and a 9-inch infotainment system.
Oddly, the 2022 Civic Si only makes 200 HP, 5 horsepower less than its predecessor. The automaker says the compact sports sedan now produces more power at low rpm and redlines at 6,600 rpm compared to 5,700 rpm on the 2021 model. They also did some work on the chassis, adding more rigidity for winding roads.
Under the hood, the 2022 Civic Si packs a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission making 200 HP and 260 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels. Note to car enthusiasts - the Si doesn’t come with an automatic transmission.
Honda revised the gearbox for better throw and crisper engagement during shifts. Behind the wheel, the Civic Si is as thrilling to drive as ever. While there’s a notable turbo lag, it still rises to the occasion when required. The steering is direct and well connected for some thrilling back-road action.
The VW GTI might have a 50 HP advantage its Honda rival and is even faster from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph), but the Civic Si still manages to draw that evil grin on your face trying to hit the rev limiter.
