The 2022 Honda Si Might Not Beat the VW GTI, It's Still an Equally Thrilling Driver's Car

Honda has a knack for building reliable cars. The Honda Civic, Accord, Odyssey, and CR-V have continuously won awards for reliability and resale value. The Honda Civic is perhaps the most popular tuner cars powered by its glorious VTEC engine. But how does the 2022 Honda Civic Si compare to rivals like the VW GTI? Joe from Raiti’s Rides checked out this iconic compact sports sedan.

9 photos