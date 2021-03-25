This Tesla Model 3 Looks Unreal, Which Is Perfectly Fitting Because It Is

The Model 3 quietly continues to be Tesla's best-selling product, and we doubt this trend surprises anyone, even though the EV maker also has a crossover in its lineup, and the world seems hell-bent on buying everything that goes by that description.
If we're honest, the Model 3 is all the car most people will ever need. Thanks to the way EVs are designed, its small exterior dimensions may be a little deceiving as to how much room you'll find inside. In addition, thanks to the dual-motor setup, all-wheel-drive is also available for those who seek better performance or simply live in an area where snow is a common occurrence.
And then there's the price. Until the Model 2—or whatever Tesla decides to call the $25,000 entry-level EV promised last year—arrives, the 3 is going to remain the most accessible gateway into Tesla ownership and one of the best value EVs out there altogether. Oh, and did we mention the Performance version can be quite a beast?
The Model 3 is one of those vehicles that look as though they couldn't even hurt a fly, and then it goes and hits 60 mph (96 kph) in three seconds or whatever, fatally injuring half a million flies in the process. Looks can be very deceiving and, unfortunately for them, some flies learn that the hard way.
No flying insect would ever be taken by surprise if they saw this thing, though. This mental Model 3 rendering belongs to a digital artist named spoon334 and shows us what the EV should look like if visuals were to match its performance.
And this would indeed be very fitting for a Model 3 Performance, especially if it also received a few discreet mechanical upgrades because the electric sedan should do more than accelerate in a straight line. It's common knowledge that its brakes aren't up to par for extended track usage, and its suspension can use a tune; take care of those two things, and what you get is a surprisingly apt track weapon.
We're no aerodynamics experts, so we can't tell whether this body kit would help the Tesla Model 3's performance 'round a circuit or not, but it would surely improve its street cred. Gone is the ugly duckling look; in comes the knife-wielding bad boy one. Would people take you seriously if you showed up with one of these for some street racing? Some probably wouldn't, but it would be their funeral.
And then there's the price. Until the Model 2—or whatever Tesla decides to call the $25,000 entry-level EV promised last year—arrives, the 3 is going to remain the most accessible gateway into Tesla ownership and one of the best value EVs out there altogether. Oh, and did we mention the Performance version can be quite a beast?
The Model 3 is one of those vehicles that look as though they couldn't even hurt a fly, and then it goes and hits 60 mph (96 kph) in three seconds or whatever, fatally injuring half a million flies in the process. Looks can be very deceiving and, unfortunately for them, some flies learn that the hard way.
No flying insect would ever be taken by surprise if they saw this thing, though. This mental Model 3 rendering belongs to a digital artist named spoon334 and shows us what the EV should look like if visuals were to match its performance.
And this would indeed be very fitting for a Model 3 Performance, especially if it also received a few discreet mechanical upgrades because the electric sedan should do more than accelerate in a straight line. It's common knowledge that its brakes aren't up to par for extended track usage, and its suspension can use a tune; take care of those two things, and what you get is a surprisingly apt track weapon.
We're no aerodynamics experts, so we can't tell whether this body kit would help the Tesla Model 3's performance 'round a circuit or not, but it would surely improve its street cred. Gone is the ugly duckling look; in comes the knife-wielding bad boy one. Would people take you seriously if you showed up with one of these for some street racing? Some probably wouldn't, but it would be their funeral.