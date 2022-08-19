This Slammed, LS-Swapped 1987 Chevrolet Blazer C10 Is Sweeter Than a Banana Cream Pie

Hoonigan has quite an impressive reputation for customizing cars and turning their Burnyard into a smoke festival. But once in a while, they meet builders who literally blow their minds. Recently, a client stopped by their shop with a slammed banana-yellow 1987 Chevrolet Blazer C10 – everything came to a stop.
Not many people own up when they meet their match, especially if their ego is high up there. But good sportsmanship dictates we give credit where it’s due. Recently, a random customer stopped by the Hoonigan shop with the sickest slammed banana Chevy Blazer C10, and business came to a standstill for a couple of minutes.
Perfection is like poetry, and for Dustin Dell, the owner of the C10 Chevy Blazer, making these 100% hand-fabricated art pieces on wheels is his business.
He was on his way to a Hot Wheels show and figured he’d swing by the Hoonigan shop before proceeding.
His rig is a two-wheel-drive LS-swapped 1987 Chevy C10 that’s had a ton of fabrication, including the front bumper and engine bay. This truck might seem like a prom queen, but the owner confesses it’s a daily driver and goes up and down two miles of dirt road daily.
He had to fabricate the entire rear floor to get the wheel tubs in line. This involved bringing the tubs up three and a half inches from stock. To do that, he had cut the floor out and re-fabricated it to fit. The tail-lights are neatly tucked behind the tinted rear window that opens remotely.
“It’s a shop truck, and everybody drives it, everybody bets on it,” Dell said.
Dell confesses the truck was designed to be clean but usable. Despite all the fabrication to make it look low and mint on the exterior, it still comes with stock rear seats and air conditioning.
Dell’s business, So Cal Rods & Customs, based in Temecula, California, specializes in building unique trucks like this.
