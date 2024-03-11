Straight From Hell: This Wraith Looks As Mean as No Rolls-Royce Has Ever Been

There is something more to the Rolls-Royce Wraith luxury coupe than its flawless proportions, limitelss luxury, and exquisite comfort creatures. And a tuning house from Dubai saw that something in the car. Now, meet the Apollo by Venuum Black, the tuning firm that turns visions, no matter how absurd they may seem, into reality.
They call it Apollo, a name inspired by the God of the Sun and Light in Greek Mythology. But this car right here is anything but bright. It is actually so dark that it looks as if it has just escaped from hell.
This is the Black Edition Rolls-Royce Wraith Apollo, and it is the creation of a tuning house from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. It is a limited edition, available for only 15 customers, and sports a wide bodykit that makes it wider, lower, and meaner. It sits so low that you can almost see sparks coming out from underneath when it scratches the asphalt.
The tuner describes it as "automotive excellence" and a "rare masterpiece," and we won't contradict it. On Instagram, they go even further, calling it "King of Kings." Of course, it is. This Rolls-Royce Wraith and a gazillion more models out there. It is obvious from miles away that this automobile breathes in sophistication and breathes out opulence while looking mean as no Rolls-Royce has ever been.
There is no information on the cabin, and there are no images from inside, but we can expect Venuum to work its magic on board as well. However, we do know that, in pure Rolls-Royce fashion, it is a whisper-quiet space.
Venuum Black does not indicate any power boost, so we can safely assume that they stayed out of the engine bay. This means that the Rolls-Royce Wraith is still powered by its stock 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. The power plant churns out 623 horsepower (632 metric horsepower) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton meters) of torque or 642 pound-feet (870 Newton meters) if it is the Black Badge version that we are dealing with.
The stock Rolls-Royce Wraith grand tourer accelerates from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 4.4 seconds or 4.3 seconds for the Black Badge, while top speed is limited to 160 mph (250 kph) for both of them. With such performance figures, the Wraith Black Badge is the fastest-accelerating model in the Rolls-Royce lineup.
What you are looking at is just a prototype. But the firm has already sold six examples and has only nine left to produce. There is no information on pricing, but it surely slots in the ‘if you have to ask, it means that you can't afford it’ segment. The Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge starts at $380,000 in the US, so whatever the hell-escaping Apollo’s price is, it is on top of that.
