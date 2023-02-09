autoevolution

Rick Ross' Luxurious Wraith Got the Mansory Touch but It's Not Bad at All

• By:
There’s never a dull moment with Rick Ross. Especially when it comes to spending his huge fortune on cars. This time, he didn’t add a new model, but he modified one instead.
Rick Ross and Rolls-Royce Wraith 7 photos
Rick Ross and Rolls-Royce Wraith MansoryRick Ross and Rolls-Royce Cullinan MansoryRick Ross and Rolls-Royce Wraith MansoryRick Ross and Rolls-Royce Wraith MansoryRick Ross and Rolls-Royce Wraith MansoryRick Ross and Rolls-Royce Wraith Mansory
Rick Ross’ latest car to receive the Mansory touch was his Rolls-Royce Wraith. I won’t let you go too far before letting you know that the result is not bad at all.

Mansory is a tuner famous for its not-so-subtle customizations, which can often end up being too much. But sometimes, they hit the mark and create something that surprises us in a good way.

Here is where Rick Ross enters. The famous rapper is also a big car collector, with over 200 models in his multiple garages. Up until recently, he wasn’t a fan of customizing his cars too much, he mostly fitted them with aftermarket wheels and that was about it.

But late last year, he discovered Mansory. So, he started paying more attention to his cars, adding some subtle touches here and there. Like the Rolls-Royce Wraith we’re talking about here.

Unfortunately, Rick Ross didn't give a full tour of the luxury grand tourer to see what chances he added. So, we can only guess what the front looks like or if it includes a new grille, modified bumpers, and whatnot.

Rick Ross and Rolls\-Royce Wraith Mansory
But what we can see is that it features Mansory carbon side skirts, a rear diffuser, two subtle spoilers, one placed on the trunk lid, the other above the rear windscreen, and aftermarket silver wheels. When it comes to the latter, the rapper seems to have opted for the Y.8 model, which features the classic Y-design with eight double spokes, complete with Mansory center caps, wrapped in Continental tires.

As for the rest, it still kept an elegant black paint job and, from the short video, we couldn't notice any side air vents or a new hood, so Rick Ross seems to have kept the changes very subtle.

Not the only one with the Mansory treatment


This is not the first Rolls-Royce the rapper owns that has received the Mansory touch. The first one was a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Following the same black theme, it has a redesigned front bumper, bigger fender flares, added side skirts, a rear bumper with exposed carbon fiber, and multi-spoke silver Mansory aftermarket wheels.

Rick Ross and Rolls\-Royce Cullinan Mansory
And the two of them won’t be the only ones to feature changes from the famous tuner. In December, the rapper visited Dubai, United Arab Emirates. And he couldn't miss an opportunity to see Mansory's showroom. Visibly excited, he promised that he has more cars to upgrade, including four Rolls-Royces. Now we know that the Wraith was among them. We must admit, we're now excited to see what comes next.

