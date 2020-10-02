This Rolls-Royce Is Aiming for Air-EV Speed Record, Not Going Anywhere For Now

The Chevrolet Corvette turned Genovation GXE is currently the fastest street-legal electric vehicle in the world, with a maximum speed of 211.8 mph (340.86 kph), achieved late last year on the Kennedy Space Center runway. Well, you would think that an electric aircraft would be quite faster than this... and it’s not. Instead, the record holder for this type of aircraft is the Extra 330LE, which topped out in 2017 at just 214 mph (342.86 mph).

