2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Is Here: Modern and Less Opulent, but Just as Luxurious

One thing is for sure, Rolls-Royce has designed the Ghost with a few specific regions in mind – such as the Arabic and Chinese-speaking markets. No worries, the Americas and Europe have not been forgotten either, if we are to trust its teasing strategy. It all boils down to the crucial importance of the base sedan for the changing automaker that just premiered its new brand identity a few hours before officially revealing the Ghost to the world.
Some will dare to say the new Ghost is just about the same as the predecessor. In absolute terms they wouldn’t be entirely mistaken. But when it comes to the stratosphere of luxury, designers tread on such thin ice you would imagine they are actually in chains when in front of their drawing boards. As such, attention to detail is crucial – just look at the botched job Bentley did with the Mulsanne.
Still, let us guide you through some of the subtle differences between generations. The team of specialists tasked with bringing the new iteration in front of us today was formed no less than six years ago and you might be surprised to learn that just two elements were kept from the previous installment – the door-hidden umbrellas and the Spirit of Ecstasy.
The rest is brand new and the design is supported by the engineering transition to the company's “rigid aluminum Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture,” the same one that underpins the larger Phantom. There was no other way around the styling – Rolls-Royce doesn’t afford to mess up with the winning formula of its most successful product in 116 years of history.
Spirit of Ecstasy further down the hood, a single-element lower air intake with signature lateral wings, and a clear reinterpretation of the rear end.
Moving on, underneath the new “Post Opulent” design philosophy hide a few altered dimensions. The new total length of 5,546 mm (218.34 inches) has grown by 89 mm (3.5 in.) and the overall width has been increased by 30 mm (1.18 in.) to 1,978 mm (77.87 in.) for better proportions and more interior space.
Rolls-Royce also moved the 6.75-liter V12 behind the front axle to reach the perfect 50:50 wight distribution. That doesn’t seem to have an impact on the cockpit, which is just as luxurious and hospitable as ever.
Or more so, according to the company, because the engineers worked tirelessly to achieve the best possible sound insulation level and designers came up with the new “Illuminated Fascia” dashboard that incorporates the illuminated Ghost calligraphy and no less than 850 LED “stars.”
We are a bit disappointed that Rolls-Royce did not come up with some sort of modern reinterpretation of the classic control elements – the wheels for selecting the temperature don’t look vintage, they simply seem dated when putting the new innovations in balance.
The driver is not exactly the point of focus here, but he could also benefit – along with the rest of the passengers, including the backseat stars - from the all-wheel drivetrain, all-wheel steering and redesigned “Planar Suspension System,” with everything done in the name of the signature “Magic Carpet Ride.”
Everything is effortless nowadays – including the door-operating procedure on the new Ghost. The company introduces a new system that not only soft-closes the doors, but also power-assists them when being opened. We hope the Ghost patrons will remember that when exiting the car in a fully packed parking lot...
Rolls-Royce has decided that classic V12 power is not to be abandoned so the second generation still uses the same iconic 6.75-liter V12. The twin-turbocharged powerplant packs 563 bhp (571 ps) and 850 Nm / 627 lb. ft. of twist from just 1,600 rpm.
That would be enough for the 2,490 kg (5,489.5 lbs.) limousine to effortlessly reach a 155 mph (250 kph) electronically governed maximum speed after powering through the 60-mph sprint in just 4.6 seconds (100 kph in 4.8 seconds).
