Rolls-Royce Ready for the Next Chapter, Presents Itself as "House of Luxury"

Rolls-Royce's current reincarnation was founded a mere 22 years ago during a battle of the ages between German powerhouses BMW and Volkswagen. Obviously, the history of the “Spirit of Ecstasy” spans many more decades and traces its roots down to the partnership between Charles Rolls and Henry Royce that was set up in the early years of the 20th century. A staple for the absolute best cars in the world ever since, the double R has carefully evolved into a company that now strives to fully transcend its automotive manufacturer roots and present itself as simply the “House of Luxury.”
Carefully avoiding using the word revolution - something that would not bode well with its affluent “patrons” (irrespective of age) - Rolls-Royce promises a sea of changes are in store alongside the decision to introduce a new brand identity.
Among them we can already see an updated RR logo, new corporate colors, an illustration of the Spirit of Ecstasy specifically designed for the virtual world and a wordmark firmly rooted in the company’s iconic lineage.
The company explains that expanding its portfolio to no less than five models and creating alter egos such as the Black Badge has led to a significantly increased pace of pace at corporate levels, one faster than ever before. It brought a sea of challenges but also helped cater to an increasingly lower age and wider demographic of clients, with the average Rolls-Royce patron aged just 43 years old in 2020.
“As the marque's digital presence increases, there has never been a more important time for the visual language of the company to reflect our standing as the leading luxury brand in the world. We have embarked on a fascinating journey of modernizing our brand identity to echo those changes seen in our portfolio, our client demographic, their lifestyle and the luxury world that surrounds them,” has explained chief executive officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös the reasoning behind the new strategy.
Moving forward, we can expect the new personality to shine through the company’s newest release, the Ghost limousine that is set for a worldwide digital premiere just a week from now, on September 1st. Until then, we may kindly refer you to the company’s press release (attached below) and its social media presence for more information on the expected changes.
Among them we can already see an updated RR logo, new corporate colors, an illustration of the Spirit of Ecstasy specifically designed for the virtual world and a wordmark firmly rooted in the company’s iconic lineage.
The company explains that expanding its portfolio to no less than five models and creating alter egos such as the Black Badge has led to a significantly increased pace of pace at corporate levels, one faster than ever before. It brought a sea of challenges but also helped cater to an increasingly lower age and wider demographic of clients, with the average Rolls-Royce patron aged just 43 years old in 2020.
“As the marque's digital presence increases, there has never been a more important time for the visual language of the company to reflect our standing as the leading luxury brand in the world. We have embarked on a fascinating journey of modernizing our brand identity to echo those changes seen in our portfolio, our client demographic, their lifestyle and the luxury world that surrounds them,” has explained chief executive officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös the reasoning behind the new strategy.
Moving forward, we can expect the new personality to shine through the company’s newest release, the Ghost limousine that is set for a worldwide digital premiere just a week from now, on September 1st. Until then, we may kindly refer you to the company’s press release (attached below) and its social media presence for more information on the expected changes.
5/5 The Spirit of Ecstasy Expression. A wholly new visual treatment of the Spirit of Ecstasy with its cutting-edge aura. The Expression will become a distinctive and recognisable element of the marque's visual language, a key signifier of a House of Luxury. pic.twitter.com/WE9FKR4VXU— Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) August 25, 2020