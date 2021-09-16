This Rare and Luxurious 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Gran Coupe Convertible Is On the Block

4 1970 Plymouth Cuda 440 Six Pack Parked in a Garage for 30 Years Is All Original

With just 98,512 miles on the clock, this incredibly rare 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Gran Coupe Convertible is sure to generate some love among pony car enthusiasts. 11 photos



The



Packing the 383 ci OHV V8 and decked out in a True Blue Metallic wrapped around a blue leather and vinyl interior this ‘Cuda was no high-compression muscle machines - most were in fact everyday drivers - it did represent the top of the line in well-appointed models and just 596 of them were built as convertibles.



Owned since the 1970’s by an enthusiast who happened to own several of these superb Barracuda Convertibles. Originally fitted with a 318 ci V8, the original engine was swapped out for the date-code-correct 383 ci V8 in this car. Fuel is supplied by a Demon carburetor, and though rebuild history on the engine is unknown, the seller says it runs “strong after it warms up a bit” and that it produces “no smoke at start-up.”



It does feature the TorqueFlite three-speed automatic transmission.



Said to have been restored during the 1980’s, this ‘Cuda has frame rails and floors which are said to be “perfect,” but the seller does call out “minor rust” in the passenger’s-side quarter panel and “some rust” where the driver’s-side quarter panel connects to the rocker panel. The convertible top is in excellent working order and the top appears in good condition.



This example is fitted with a Shaker hood and hood scoop assembly which is authentic and vintage.



The interior was retro-fitted with a Rallye dash, center console and - for authenticity and awesomeness - an 8-track player. The leather-trimmed front seats were included as elements of the original Gran Coupe package and the dash pad and steering wheel seem in good condition as well.



This car includes power steering, drum brakes, vintage Goodyear Polyglass GT tires and to complete the vintage excellence, those tires are mounted on vintage Cragar S/S mag wheels.



