This Rare 1965 Ford Mustang Body Shell Is Irresistible for So Many People

More on this:

1 Unrestored 1971 Ford Mustang with Just 48K Miles on the Clock Looks Seductive

2 1968 Ford Mustang Was This Close to Become an Electric Vehicle

3 1967 Ford Mustang Found in the Middle of Nowhere, Abandoned Due to Engine Noise

4 YouTube Artist Makes Next-Gen Ford Mustang Out of Mach-E Crossover

5 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Said to Have $52,915 Starting Price