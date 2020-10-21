This Rare 1965 Ford Mustang Body Shell Is Irresistible for So Many People

The classic Ford Mustang is a super-popular car, there’s no doubt about it, and as we all know already, every little original part that was once installed on the pony ends up being worth quite a small fortune.
This appears to be the case of this 1965 K-code Ford Mustang body shell that’s now being sold on eBay and which has already attracted close to 40 bids.
If you’re wondering why so many people want a Mustang body shell, it’s because it allows for a throughout restoration that would eventually make a car worth a lot, depending on how rare it is. For example, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 was close to selling for $100,000 earlier this year as part of an online auction.
The Mustang body shell that you see here comes from a 1965 blue model, and according to the title shared on eBay, the last time the car was on the road, the odometer indicated 68,928 miles (110,767 km). Needless to say, it comes without the 289 engine, and the owner explains that it is “not regularly driven,” if you actually thought there’s another way to get this car back on the road.
While there are plenty of missing parts, the good news is that the body shell comes with a quick ratio steering box and some steering linkage, as per the listing.
As we said earlier, this Mustang body shell has become a trending listing this week, simply because so many people actually want to purchase it. The bidding war obviously increased the price quite a lot lately, so right now, the body shell can be yours for $8,000.
With less than a day left until the auction comes to an end, there’s the chance the final value of this Mustang body goes even higher. The car is “parked” in Ohio, and the owner says they can also help with vehicle loading, but transportation will be the responsibility of the buyer.
If you’re wondering why so many people want a Mustang body shell, it’s because it allows for a throughout restoration that would eventually make a car worth a lot, depending on how rare it is. For example, a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 was close to selling for $100,000 earlier this year as part of an online auction.
The Mustang body shell that you see here comes from a 1965 blue model, and according to the title shared on eBay, the last time the car was on the road, the odometer indicated 68,928 miles (110,767 km). Needless to say, it comes without the 289 engine, and the owner explains that it is “not regularly driven,” if you actually thought there’s another way to get this car back on the road.
While there are plenty of missing parts, the good news is that the body shell comes with a quick ratio steering box and some steering linkage, as per the listing.
As we said earlier, this Mustang body shell has become a trending listing this week, simply because so many people actually want to purchase it. The bidding war obviously increased the price quite a lot lately, so right now, the body shell can be yours for $8,000.
With less than a day left until the auction comes to an end, there’s the chance the final value of this Mustang body goes even higher. The car is “parked” in Ohio, and the owner says they can also help with vehicle loading, but transportation will be the responsibility of the buyer.