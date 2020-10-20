Unrestored 1971 Ford Mustang with Just 48K Miles on the Clock Looks Seductive

Crop Circles Have a New Maker- The “Toadi” Autonomous AI Driven Lawnmower

All of these should make the Mustang quite expensive, right? Right. And yet, the car is available with a surprising price tag, as it can be yours today for just $15,890 on And it’s all because what you’re looking at right here is an all-original Mustang survivor that has been owned by just one family since it was manufactured 49 years ago. And they took proper care of it, so it’s super-solid and comes with zero rust.The body looks great, there’s no doubt about it, and judging from the photos that are also included in the gallery here, there’s indeed no rust on this Mustang . This shows just how important is to store a car in proper conditions, as this is pretty much the easiest way to prevent the damage that age can do to every little part of metal.The owner guarantees that everything is in an almost-new condition, though some of the chips that have been recorded over the years have already been fixed. So it’s up to the buyer to figure out how good the repairs actually are, especially given the original paint is supposed to be mostly there.Inside, the Mustang looks as good as it gets, and everything is original here too. The car comes with the original dash, door panels, seats, lighting, mats, and everything else, and it looks like a high-optioned configuration too, as the list of equipment includes power windows, air conditioning, tilt wheel, and a cassette player with AM and FM radio.As for the engine, the Mustang comes with the 302 (5.0-liter) 2BBL V8 that runs like on day one, or at least, that’s what the seller claims. As far as the mileage is concerned, the odometer indicates just 48,000 miles (77,248 km).All of these should make the Mustang quite expensive, right? Right. And yet, the car is available with a surprising price tag, as it can be yours today for just $15,890 on eBay

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.