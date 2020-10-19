A Guide to the Origins of Porsche's GT3 Name

1967 Ford Mustang Found in the Middle of Nowhere, Abandoned Due to Engine Noise

If you’re in the market looking for a nice Mustang that’s worth bringing back to tip-top shape, here’s an excellent candidate that has only recently been saved from a barn. 41 photos



According to the new owner, who is now trying to sell the Mustang on



“We found this Mustang on some old farm land, tucked away in a barn on the border of Oklahoma and Arkansas, in the middle of what seemed like nowhere. The previous owner had owned this Mustang for around four decades and restored it back in the '80s. Over a decade ago, the engine started making noise and the previous owner parked it. Since purchasing it, we've done nothing to it,” the owner explains.



Judging from the photos included in the eBay listing, and which you can check out in full in this article, the Mustang still looks great, and the restoration that it received during the ‘80s is clearly responsible for it. There are only a few things that the new owner would have to take care of, including a few holes in the floor, both on the driver’s and the passenger’s sides.



