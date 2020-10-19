1968 Ford Mustang Was This Close to Become an Electric Vehicle

5 Choose Your Favorite Color for a Ford Mustang Mach-E Raptor That May Never Be

Somewhat surprising is that despite all of the above, the Mustang doesn’t come with a big price. It can be yours today for just $9,500, and the owner says they are also accepting other offers. The car is parked on the South Coast of Massachusetts. However, if you’re in the market looking for something unique that does feature the modern touch of anbut doesn’t lose the coolness of a classic pony, how about this 1968 Mustang that was super-close to becoming an electric car?Published for sale on Craigslist , this Ford Mustang is essentially a project car, but the good news is that it’s also a work in progress. In other words, the previous owners have already started working on it, so it’s now your job to decide the faith of the car.Built in 1968, there’s no doubt this is a good-looking Mustang. But under the shiny body, there’s something that you might not expect. It’s an electric drivetrain that was supposed to convert the ’68 pony into a zero-emission vehicle, only that the conversion process is not complete.The seller explains that the project was actually started by the previous owner, so we assume that you’d be the third one to get the car home should you purchase it. All the manuals for the electric drivetrain are still there, so theoretically, if you have the know-how and the resources to complete the EV conversion, then it’s all just a matter of time now.The car also comes with new-generation Mustang wheels and a black leather interior that looks really great, though given only a few photos were provided, it’s hard to figure out if everything else is in the same condition.Somewhat surprising is that despite all of the above, the Mustang doesn’t come with a big price. It can be yours today for just $9,500, and the owner says they are also accepting other offers. The car is parked on the South Coast of Massachusetts.

