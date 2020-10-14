Brabus’ Mercedes-Benz GLB Is the Darth Vader of Crossovers

There’s No Way to Sugar-Coat This 1967 Ford Mustang Barn Find

In theory, there’s nothing not to love on the 1967 Ford Mustang, and for collectors, a model that’s in tip-top shape is pretty much a dream come true. 13 photos



This doesn’t seem to be the case of the 1967 Mustang Convertible that we have here.



First and foremost, let’s start with what we do know. The car has been sitting for many years, according to the seller, and judging from the photos aging has obviously taken its toll, both inside and outside. According to the Marti report, this was a Mustang 289 (3.7-liter) with a 3-speed manual, painted in Acapulco Blue with a black standard interior.



It was equipped with a black manual top white sidewall tires, and wheel covers, and was purchased new from an Oklahoma dealership.



And now, the bad part.



In essence a barn find that hasn’t been stored quite right, the car was purchased earlier this year and clearly needs a full restoration. Urgent fixes would be required to bring the Mustang back on its wheels, though we don’t know if they roll or not. And speaking of things we don’t know, the seller says the engine may or may not run, as the car is in exactly the same condition as it was when it was purchased a few months ago.



The Mustang isn’t complete either, and we’re not getting a full list of what’s missing and what’s not, though it’s pretty clear from the photos that the seats are long gone. A Mustang that’s not complete isn’t necessarily the best news for someone planning a restoration, though this is something that needs to be inspected closely before purchase.



The rust on the Mustang seems to have created huge holes in the floor, so good luck restoring that too.



All in all, this isn't a Mustang that's impossible to restore, but it's certainly a model that would require a lot of work only to bring it in decent condition. The seller wants $5,200 for the car, and it is parked in Texas.

