This Nissan Rogue Is No Millennium Falcon Even Though It Looks Like One

The show vehicle has been created for the Solo: A Star Wars Story world premiere in Los Angeles, joining Hollywood celebrities on the red carpet. Even though Nissan made it look like the Millennium Falcon starship, Corellian Spike six-sided dice and all, the Rogue will be hard-pressed to make the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs.On the other hand, Nissan describes the one-of-a-kind Rogue as the company’s “most comprehensive custom show vehicle to date.” From the exterior to the cabin’s design, tons of visual evidence backs up the automaker’s statement, and then some. There’s even a hyperdrive console in there, though it’s not functional."As the third installment of our own trilogy of collaborations with Lucasfilm, we raised the bar delivering our best custom show vehicle yet," declared Jeremy Tucker, vice president of marketing communications and media. "The result is hands-down the most complete and thrilling vehicle we've ever done."Another reason why Nissan chose the Rogue instead of something more imposing such as the Armada is ProPilot Assist , the semi-autonomous driving system that debuted in the United States on the 2018 model year of the ever-popular crossover.The 2018 Rogue ($24,800) comes as standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 170 horsepower, coupled to a continuously variable transmission with sport mode. A hybrid drivetrain ($27,020) is also available, promising up to 35 miles per gallon on the highway.After the world premiere, the latest spin-off in the saga will screen on May 15 at the Cannes Film Festival. The U.S. premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story is scheduled for May 25, 2018, marking the 41st anniversary of Episode IV - A New Hope in which Harrison Ford first appeared as Han Solo.