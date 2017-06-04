Nissan Facelifts The Rogue, ProPilot Autonomous Driving Tech Coming In 2018

autoevolution

Presented in 2013, the third-generation X-Trail is the recipient of a mid-cycle refresh in 2017. The European counterpart of the Nissan Rogue, the mid-size crossover now boasts sharper looks, better packaging, more creature comforts, and a few technological goodies.
The most important update for the facelifted X-Trail is something called ProPilot. Essentially an autonomous driving technology, ProPilot will become available during 2018. Nissan underlines that the optional feature is designed to control steering, acceleration, and braking in a single lane on the highway in two scenarios: heavy traffic and high-speed cruising. Therefore, don’t keep your hopes up for a genuine self-driving passenger car for the industry has yet to get to that level.

Back on planet Earth, regular people like me appreciate the fact that Nissan somehow found 5 liters of additional cargo capacity. Thus, the redesigned X-Trail in five-seat flavor offers 565 liters (VDA) with the rear seats up. Fold them down, and capacity rises to 1,996 liters. In addition to the cavernous trunk, the family-oriented Nissan X-Trail brags with best-in-class knee room in the second row of seats.

Also available as a seven-seat model, the X-Trail can be had in Europe with three four-cylinder engines. On the gasoline-fueled front, we have a 163-PS 1.6-liter mill paired to a six-speed manual transmission that sends the goodies exclusively to the front wheels. For the diesel-loving public, customers can choose between a 1.6- and a 2.0-liter engine. The latter is tuned to produce 177 PS, but the most efficient of the lot is the 1.6er in 130 PS / 6MT / 2WD configuration.

Regardless of trim level, Nissan did its best to improve the quality of the materials used across the cabin. From the gloss black finish on the air vents to the tan-and-black leather upholstery on the Tekna model, there’s a lot to like about the X-Trail. Also new for 2017 are four exterior paint finishes: Dark Brown Pearl, Blue Pearl Metallic, Red Pearl, and Orange Pearl.

The refreshed X-Trail will go on sale at European retailers this summer.
