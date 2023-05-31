This New 1,050-HP Faraday Future EV Costs As Much as Two BMW i7 M70s

After five years of uncertainty and fears of bankruptcy, Faraday Future finally introduces the FF 91. And it's a stunner! The vehicle promises a state-of-the-art experience for prospective owners but doesn't make it easy on them. The high-riding hatchback-y sedan has an eye-watering starting price. However, it comes with something first seen on the all-new BMW 7 Series, so the price point might end up making sense. Let's dive in.

22 photos Photo: Faraday Future