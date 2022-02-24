Faraday Future Presents First Production-Intent FF 91 for Validation

It is impossible to talk about Faraday Future and not remember its bumpy start. First, it said it would build a $1-billion factory in Nevada but ended up leasing an old Pirelli factory in Hanford, California. That’s where Faraday Future announced it made the first production-intent FF 91.
This is the first of a series of vehicles Faraday Future will build with production-specification components. The focus with these cars is to perform engineering testing and validation until the FF 91 obtains its final certification. When that happens, the company will reach the seventh and final step toward manufacturing. The pre-production stage is the fourth one.
The first was to install manufacturing equipment in the plant. The second consisted of getting all the necessary permits, followed by building all remaining production areas (body shop, paint, warehouse, and vehicle assembly) – the third step.
If everything goes as planned, Faraday Future plans to begin pumping out the FF 91 out of assembly lines by Q3 2022. The EV startup has the goal of producing 10,000 per year in Hanford. With such low volumes, it is focusing on presenting the FF 91 as “the first ultra-luxury EV to reach the market, with a unique driver and passenger experience.”
It is not clear what Faraday Future means by that. With the Lucid Air as the first premium EV, our impression is that the company intends to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. If that is the case, Faraday Future will have to invest a fortune in dealerships or stores that offer the same sort of purchase and service experience as well.
The FF 91 is 206.7 inches (5.25 meters) long, 89.9 in (2.28 m) wide, 62.9 in (1.60 m) tall, and has a wheelbase of 126 in (3.20 m). With a 130-kWh battery pack, it has an estimated range of 378 miles (608 kilometers). The Lucid Air can travel 520 mi (837 km) on 118 kWh.
Before Faraday Future leased the Hanford plant, it seemed that Geely would build the cars in China for the startup. Apparently, the Chinese giant decided just to be a Faraday Future shareholder and see what the company could do. We’re also curious.
