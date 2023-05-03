Steve Wozniak States Tesla Is an Example of AI Trying to Kill You In Every Chance

Steve Wozniak has already made it very clear why he is a former Tesla customer. To Steve-O, he complained a lot about Autopilot and how dangerous it is. In another interview, the Apple co-founder was even more incisive in his criticism of the company. Talking about artificial intelligence (AI) to CNN This Morning, Wozniak said Tesla would provide "a study of AI gone wrong" and "trying to kill you at every chance they can."

34 photos Photo: Tesla/Lucid/edited by autoevolution