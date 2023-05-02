Elon Musk Settles Defamation Lawsuit After Saying He'd Fight Unfair Cases Until the End

Coherence is the quality of being logically consistent. In other words, to act as you preach. When The Los Angeles Times used a tweet Elon Musk shared on May 20, 2022, to interpret his actions in a defamation lawsuit, the story was called "biased and misleading." Curiously, not by Elon Musk himself, but by Tesla – which was not even involved in the case Randeep Hothi filed against its CEO.

28 photos Photo: Tesla