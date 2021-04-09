This Mitsubishi’s Disastrous River Crossing Is a Lesson in Overinflated Ego

3-Feet Long Borebots Could Dig 1 Mile Down Into the Surface of Mars Chasing Life

Take this as a lesson in overinflated ego, or how to never overestimate yourself and your rig. Shared on social media by Edgardo Cestero Jr., with a hat tip to The Drive , the video was shot just recently in the Dominican Republic, after and during heavy rains. It starts with a couple of guys and a woman having reached what looks like a fast mountain stream, which may have very well been just a creek before the heavy waterfall.As it is now, it’s swollen and fast, and seems deep even without having to go in it to verify. But one man or woman at the wheel of a third-gen Mitsubishi Pajero / Montero assumes that his medium-sizedis SUV enough for a bit of water, and yes, “a bit” is used here sarcastically. The dudes on the side, one of whom seems to have ridden in on a dirtbike, are well aware that the stream is deep, and do make a feeble attempt to stop him from crossing. “¡Qué Dios los cuida!,” they both resign themselves to saying. “May God take care of them.”As you may have guessed, Dios has other stuff to take care of, and the occupants of the vehicle are very soon in what must be the most difficult position of their life. The moment it’s hit by the swollen river, the SUV’s front gets picked up. The entire SUV follows suit and is quickly carried off by the fast water.“¡Qué salgan del vehículo!,” the wiser dudes yell, “Get out of the car!” But no one does. The SUV is still carried away, faster and faster, at times apparently on the verge of tipping, now with the water level reaching the windows. When it hits something and stops, the dudes still on solid ground rally to see if they can save whoever is in inside the car.By the time they reach the Pajero, three people are up on the roof and the hood, having finally gotten out of the vehicle. The video ends, but their predicament is far from over, since they’re now in an area where no one can get to them, since both sides of the stream are very high. So here’s to hoping they made it back on land safely. And that they learned their lesson.