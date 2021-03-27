Dump Truck vs. MINI Cooper Video Has Everyone Taking Sides

A new viral video is reigniting the old truckers vs. regular drivers debate, even though the facts are already out there. You can see it at the bottom of the page.
This happened earlier this week on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, Canada. The video was shot from a nearby building and was posted online without any details. So what you see is a dump truck with a MINI Cooper wedged in front of it, as they both travel at considerable speed.
Accidents of this kind are not exactly unheard of and, every time one happens, truckers accuse regular drivers of being responsible because they always cut in front. The reverse is also applicable, with drivers saying truckers don’t like playing by the same rules just because they’re sat at the wheel of a massive vehicle. With social media offering a platform for everyone and anyone with an opinion, this type of discussions does tend to get out of hand.
The same is happening now, too. On Twitter, the video has already generated most intense reactions, with commenters taking sides – and opinions are never favorable to the other side, whichever it might be.
Still, the facts are there. Driving.ca reports that the dump truck hit the MINI Cooper from the back as the driver was about to make it on the ramp, and then continued for some 700 meters (2,300 feet) because the trucker had no idea it was carrying some extra “weight.” He could have continued this way had not another driver spotted the woman in the MINI bawling and honking. Somehow, this driver was able to flag the trucker down and get him to stop.
The woman in the MINI, a 26-year-old nurse on her way to work, tells CP24 she thought she “was gonna die” because she didn’t know when or if the truck would stop, or if it would happen before she flipped or was tossed into incoming traffic. Those 700 meters felts like an “eternity,” but she is “extremely grateful” and thankful that she was able to walk away from the crash.
And that’s probably what we should take away from this: no one was injured. The woman received only “minor injuries” and was actually able to get to work, albeit late, and the trucker was shaken to find what had happened. He was charged with several driving and commercial motor vehicle offenses, but no word yet on what those might be.
The driver of this Mini was lucky to escape with minor injuries after being pushed for over half a kilometre up an on-ramp and onto the Gardiner Expressway yesterday. The dump truck driver was charged.#beaware#drivesafe pic.twitter.com/ZNuZSUgiTB— Scott Matthews (@TPSTrafficDC) March 24, 2021