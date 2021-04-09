Super Kayak Is Proof That Awesome Things Come in Small Packages

What you see before you is known as the Super Kayak; just as its name insinuates, it’s one hell of a kayak, a Super Kayak if you will. Time to find out why the buzz.
While searching far and wide, looking only for the most versatile, affordable, and fun-producing machines out there, I ran across this gem of a tool. Sure, maybe you aren’t the biggest kayaker out there, but once you know how much your life can change with just $1,350 (pre-order price), you might just get into the game.
catamaran kayak that’s easy to use, affordable, and most of all, fun.
Now, what makes the Super Kayak so special is that it can fit in anything no bigger than a backpack. That’s right, this vehicle, able to carry a full-grown adult across waters, is so small you can carry it in just one hand.
It all starts with a seat and footrest. These two anodized aluminum components, and a couple of connecting tubes, are the only rigid components in the whole setup. Together they complete the frame for the inflatable floats.
Once the seat and footrest are connected, simply slide the floats in place, and proceed to pump them up with nothing but your lungs... Just kidding. You will receive a compact and portable USB rechargeable pump that will give you about 15 inflations per charge, so you can basically forget when you charged it last. Inflating the two components will only take about four to five minutes.
frame, and you’ll be good to go. But how are you protected? The floats are double skin TPU coated aramid, manufactured with a focus on durability; they also include a massive bumper zone for impact absorption.
Grab the last remaining pieces of the puzzle, build your paddles, and get to exercising, floating, catching sun or just relaxing after a long day at work. Honestly, with such a small design, you can bring this puppy with you to work, and once you’ve been released from your social duties, head out to the local lake or even pond and enjoy an hour or so of relaxing paddling.
Maybe you’re the kind of person that likes to work out. With a maximum speed of about 7 mph (11 kph), you’ll have to be pretty buff to top it out. All in all, this trinket only weighs 30 lbs (15 kg) and has a load capacity of 220 lbs (100 kg).
whitewater kayaking, albeit for level one rapids, maybe level two (a big maybe). If that’s not enough, you can also strap an electric motor to the Super Kayak and have a different kind of fun.
This project is currently running on Kickstarter, but with 25 more days to go and only $3,500 dollars (at the time of writing this article) until fully funded, this project is sure to meet its target of 1st batch delivery in July 2021. There are even a few other add-ons in the works including child/pet seat, aft gear deck, and even a sail mount.
Personally, all I’m going to be doing is waiting on my next paycheck, so I can put in an order for one myself. Why the heck not!?
