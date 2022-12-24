This Might Be the Cleanest 1970 Dodge Challenger Resto-Mod, Blacked Out Heaven

Even the not-so-keen-eyed among the people who take the slightest glance at this car will notice it is not a joe-average Challenger. That would be a correct assumption, as it is a fully custom resto-mod.
It takes Dodge’s famous creation and brings it into the 21st century in style. Some people might have heard of the term “murdered out.” While it might not perfectly fit this car, it is one of the descriptors that come to mind when looking at it.
Gone is the chrome trim, along with any hint of color both on the outside and the inside of this 1970 Dodge Challenger. Okay, that is not strictly true. There are some gorgeous deep-dish chrome wheels on this car that are slightly reminiscent of the steelies of old, albeit a lot bigger.
What is not blacked out, however, are the windows. There is no tint on them, which can be quite polarizing within the car community. While the aquarium aesthetic could become annoying in bright sun, it does stay true to the origin of this car, as tint was not popular back then.
But there are a few things that take a rather large departure from the factory styling. The entire body is flush. There are no moldings on it, and everything that would disturb the muscular lines of this car’s body is gone.
There are no mirrors in sight, and with no cameras on the outside to speak of either and no screens inside the car, driving this Dodge could be quite a challenge. I would certainly not want to be behind the wheel of this car in rush hour traffic.
Luckily, the engine is more than capable. It is apparently a build worth around $80,000, which is certain to pack some serious muscle. So, when switching lanes, the driver only needs to put the foot down and change direction, as there are slim chances anything quicker is going by.
Jokes aside, we are told in the video that the car is monstrously powerful. While there is no number of horses quoted, it is mentioned that when driving this beast, one must be easy on the throttle. And there is no reason to doubt that, as the sound it makes is absolutely heavenly to the ears of any muscle car enthusiast.
Back to how clean and flush the exterior is, the doors open electronically, as there are no handles to speak of. While this could be a huge problem if you forget about it and slam the door with the keys still inside, it does make this Challenger look cool and unique.
Add to that the fact that the gas cap has also been relocated and made flush with the body and you get the cleanest, and most flush resto-mod out there. While it might not be to everyone’s taste, there is no denying that it is cool in its own way.
