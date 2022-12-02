1972 Dodge Challenger Hides Plum Crazy Remnants, Bad News Under the Hood

Dodge produced close to 23,000 Challengers for the model year 1972, and just as expected, most of them came fitted with a V8 engine.
Only 842 6-cylinder units ended up seeing the daylight, and this proves that Dodge’s strategy of going for everything muscle on the Challenger worked like a charm. Customers in the States rapidly figured out themselves that a 225 (3.6-liter) engine wouldn’t feel at home on the Challenger, so most of them picked the 318 (5.2-liter) for their model.
When it comes to the Rallye, this configuration was exclusively offered with a 340 (5.5-liter), and the production included just a little over 6,900 units.
The Challenger that eBay seller micme2730 has recently posted online wasn’t born with the Rallye badges, but on the other hand, it came with something else that many people are drooling over today.
It’s the Plum Crazy finish, something that’s only partially visible today. It’s not clear if the purple paint is still original, but on the other hand, it’s fairly obvious the body has already received some work, so a further in-person inspection is mandatory.
As it turns out, this Challenger continues to be mostly original, so it comes with the stock trim, interior, panels, and rear seats that were installed by Dodge when the car rolled off the assembly lines.
The bad news under the hood comes from what you’ll find when you check the engine bay. The V8 unit that was originally there is long gone, and right now, the only thing that’s waiting for you is a lot of fresh air. At some level, this could come in handy to restorers, especially if they are actually planning a restomod and not an overhaul back to factory specifications.
The bidding for this Challenger is already underway, with the top offer reaching $560. Of course, a reserve is also in place, and it hasn’t been reached.
