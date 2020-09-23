autoevolution
We don’t know why people love the Mazda name. Maybe it’s the way it sounds. Maybe it’s the memories it wakes up within our mind. Whatever the reason, some love Mazda so much as to create a to create renderings of a whole myriad of products bearing the Mazda sigil.

This Mazda Motorcycle Rendering Mocks Us With What We Can’t Have - The RX 9?

One such product, or rather, project, is the Mazda Motorcycle Vision by Cedric Rouvroy, an ISD Transportation designer out of Lille France. To fully understand this concept and its modular functionality, we must first understand what the designer had in mind.

Inspired by Japanese philosophies and the culture that revolves around the samurai, Cedric decided to give the bike two functions. One is to offer a rigid yet stylish look to the bike, and the second, to make it more than that.

Using lines and curves inspired by the Mazda RX Vision (soon to be RX 9), this bike is sports curvy and fluid lines. The front fork of the bike juts over the tire like the front on a manta ray. This also seems to work with the aerodynamics of the design. This front-end design curves perfectly into the rest of the frame and its lines. At the front we can also see a suspension that is less vertical than most, making this bike more fit for the track than the road.

From the front and along the body, we are taken to a very dropped-looking rear. Don’t worry, it’s only an optical illusion due to the lack of a saddle. But to say that would be untrue. This concept does include a saddle, but as mentioned earlier, depending on the riding mode the motorcycle raises a seat for you or not.

If the motorcycle is ridden in scooter mode, then the saddle will remain lowered as to offer the rider a proper position while steering. To help emphasize this, the handlebars are also placed atop the rider. This also keeps one upright, offering less strain on your back as you hit potholes and bumps.

Roadster mode on the other hand, is a complete opposite. For starters, we can now see a saddle that helps position the rider for one simple purpose, speed. Because the saddle would normally raise you over the fuel tank and riser, the handlebars are to be positioned right under the headlight. Sure, you’ll have to work harder to turn, but on a track, there isn't much of a need for sharp turns, leaning at the right speed should do the trick.

To help you do that, without making the bike fall apart, is a massive shock with a Trunnion mount, right underneath the saddle. This connects the rear swingarm and body by being built somehow to connect to the fender. Since it is a rendering, there really is no use in questioning the functionality of the design.

But, if someone were to fall in love with these renderings and actually build something like this, the design itself would be a difficult one to pull off. But with some minor adjustments, we’re sure someone would be happy with something like this. Maybe even Mazda could give it away as a gift if they ever make up their mind on building the RX Vision car. Which is rumored to possibly be the next RX-9 design. If that’s the case, then sign me up for one of each.
