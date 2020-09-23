Aston Martin Vantage GT8R to Make Racing Debut at Nurburgring, 50 to Be Made

Back in 2019, a new Aston Martin car won the SP8T class at the Nürburgring 24 Hours race. It was an early concept of a vehicle the Brits are now calling Vantage GT8R, which will make its debut next weekend at the same venue.
Designed to slot between the GT3 and GT4 in the Vantage racing family, the GT8R will be fielded in the same SP8T class by partner team Garage 59, with Le Mans winners Darren Turner and Jonny Adam part of the driver lineup.
Compared to the GT4, the new car is lighter, comes with more power and increased aerodynamics. It features a larger rear wing, new dive planes and splitter, and comes with a total weight of 1,450 kg (3,196 pounds), as per the regulations of the class. The engine’s power is also limited to 549 hp.
“The GT8R is such a fun car to race – it’s really easy to drive and gives the driver so much confidence. The car performed extremely well on its debut at the Nürburgring, and once we’ve applied the lessons we learned during the six-hour race – where it ran faultlessly – I expect it to be able to allow us to fight for class victory in the 24-hour event,” said in a statement Aston Martin Racing works driver Darren Turner.
“You can really feel the step up in performance, but it remains a far less demanding car to race than a high downforce GT3 or GTE. I’ve loved driving it around the Nordschleife and I can’t wait to return there this weekend.”
Aside from the race at the Nürburgring, the GT8R is also suitable for events in the GT Cup in the UK, Super Taikyu in Japan, the Transam Series in the U.S, and the New Zealand Endurance Championship. As such, Aston decided to go for a limited production run of the racer.
We’re told 50 of them will be made, and each will sell for £225,000 ($287,000). For those who wish to upgrade their GT4s to GT8R specification, kits will be made available.
Compared to the GT4, the new car is lighter, comes with more power and increased aerodynamics. It features a larger rear wing, new dive planes and splitter, and comes with a total weight of 1,450 kg (3,196 pounds), as per the regulations of the class. The engine’s power is also limited to 549 hp.
“The GT8R is such a fun car to race – it’s really easy to drive and gives the driver so much confidence. The car performed extremely well on its debut at the Nürburgring, and once we’ve applied the lessons we learned during the six-hour race – where it ran faultlessly – I expect it to be able to allow us to fight for class victory in the 24-hour event,” said in a statement Aston Martin Racing works driver Darren Turner.
“You can really feel the step up in performance, but it remains a far less demanding car to race than a high downforce GT3 or GTE. I’ve loved driving it around the Nordschleife and I can’t wait to return there this weekend.”
Aside from the race at the Nürburgring, the GT8R is also suitable for events in the GT Cup in the UK, Super Taikyu in Japan, the Transam Series in the U.S, and the New Zealand Endurance Championship. As such, Aston decided to go for a limited production run of the racer.
We’re told 50 of them will be made, and each will sell for £225,000 ($287,000). For those who wish to upgrade their GT4s to GT8R specification, kits will be made available.