This Bimota Track Bike Concept Could Keep You Glued to It Even in a Crash

If you’ve never heard of Bimota, here's a quick introduction. This small Italian manufacturer has been producing motorcycles since 1973. Sure, it may not seem so long compared to other major players, but they have a history in customizing Yamaha bikes and even Ducati ones. Being a smaller company, they’ve had their fair share of hurdles in the business. For years we haven't heard anything from them, but starting 2019 they’ve been making a comeback.
It's this reappearance that inspired Maxime Lefebvre and a team of associates to push out this dream machine. Dubbed the Bimota Track Bike concept, it pushes to change the future of riding. The work presented includes only Maxime’s part in the whole project.
If you haven't had a look in the gallery yet, do that and then return to the text so we can have a visual aid to what's going on.
First off, it’s a concept, so don’t go asking Bimota when they’re going to be coming out with this model. And secondly, I mentioned it’s looking to change the way we ride motorcycles, and it seems to do so. What the Bimota concept does is integrate the rider and motorcycle into one connected machine.
To make this entire contraption somewhat understandable, I'm going to start with the bike. I'll give you a hint. The highest point on the bike is actually the rear of the bike. The rear is signaled by that red taillight you’ll see in the renderings, which should give you an idea of how it’s ridden. But that just raises more questions, like where are the handlebars and footrests? How is the motor powered? What about suspension?
Being a concept in the rendering stage, there really isn't much to go on except the visual presentation we have. So, as far as the motor goes, I'd have to say that this concept is electric. That massive “power-line” cable doesn't seem to be pumping fossil fuels into it. Maybe Maxime designed this bike just like his Yamaha H20 concept, to run on water, but this engine seems completely different. So, I stick to my electric engine opinion.
The back wheel is held in place by a side swing-arm. We can't see anything else except a small brake caliper, leading me to believe that the motor action is on the front wheel. That would also explain the massive front wheel disc brake.
I did mention that this Bimota concept integrates rider and machine into one component. The rider is to wear a hardcase suit which always keepsthem in the perfect position. The suit is composed of two halves, one for the upper body, and one for the lower body. The upper portion is made to offer protection but also comes equipped with the handlebar components. The lower body segment of the suit is the part that connects with the motorcycle, near the taillight. The rider then bends forward and connects the handlebars to the bike and away you go.
It's not a very complicated design, but my question is what would happen in case of a crash? Would that connection system unlatch so that the rider isn’t thrown around like the bike he or she is riding? If you’ve ever seen a rider thrown off a bike, just imagine what happens if they never detache. Will probably end up looking like a ragdoll when it’s all over. That’s why it’s still a concept folks.
