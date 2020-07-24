This Concept Motorcycle Comes in as a Tribute to the Pagani Gods

Vishruth Kumar is a product designer from Ahmedabad, India, who has a knack for anything expensive and fast. Or as he likes to put it, “I am a tech enthusiast and a tinkerer who likes to make innovative technology from scratch which has the potential to disrupt the market.”
We’ve all heard of Horacio Pagani and his start with Lamborghini, and it seems Visruth is looking to pay homage to the Pagani gods. Have they accepted his offering? Yeah, I think they have.
From tip to tail this bike screams speed. Even if the name Pagani wasn’t written down the side, I'd still look at it twice. The way the handlebars alone shoot out of the frame is enough for you to notice that it’s not like other sports bikes.
LDR. Down the center runs a carbon fiber accent that splits the initial gold design into two equal halves. Those golden halves continue toward the back of the bike and compose the rest of the frame except the rear swing arm, and that carbon fiber accent transforms into a seat mid-way toward the back.
Another feature this concept shows us are the headlights. They are set into two slits that give the Pagani superbike a venomous snake look. Underneath, we can see a hidden suspension supported atop a carbon-fiber swingarm that also holds the front wheel and brake caliper. But here’s my question. Have a look in the photo gallery and leave a comment as to whether the braking system is hydraulic or manual.
Now to talk a bit about the handle-bar system. It should work just fine if this bike would ever kick it into production, but the rider has very little protection in case of anything. However, without this type of design, a windshield would need to be incorporated and aerodynamics would be greatly reduced.
Zapfina ,or anything like that. Just classic motorcycle design.
But, as you know, just because you strap a name like Pagani on something, doesn’t mean it’s gonna make it into production. Frankly, I wish this one did. It’s just a very well-balanced design that offers the feeling of a name like Pagani but in motorcycle form.
Come one people, is there no one in our audience with a penny or two to spend to get this thing moving? Heck, let’s start a crowd fund for it.
