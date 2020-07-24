autoevolution
I wonder when were gonna stop living in dreams, not that they are bad or anything, but a heart can die from longing from something. And that’s exactly the effect I have when I look at this Pagani Amaru motorcycle project by Vishruth Kumar.

This Concept Motorcycle Comes in as a Tribute to the Pagani Gods

24 Jul 2020, 9:04 UTC ·
by
Vishruth Kumar is a product designer from Ahmedabad, India, who has a knack for anything expensive and fast. Or as he likes to put it, “I am a tech enthusiast and a tinkerer who likes to make innovative technology from scratch which has the potential to disrupt the market.”

We’ve all heard of Horacio Pagani and his start with Lamborghini, and it seems Visruth is looking to pay homage to the Pagani gods. Have they accepted his offering? Yeah, I think they have.

From tip to tail this bike screams speed. Even if the name Pagani wasn’t written down the side, I'd still look at it twice. The way the handlebars alone shoot out of the frame is enough for you to notice that it’s not like other sports bikes.

The front of the bike has that same aerodynamic shape found on other aerodynamically tuned two-wheel vehicles like the LDR. Down the center runs a carbon fiber accent that splits the initial gold design into two equal halves. Those golden halves continue toward the back of the bike and compose the rest of the frame except the rear swing arm, and that carbon fiber accent transforms into a seat mid-way toward the back.

Another feature this concept shows us are the headlights. They are set into two slits that give the Pagani superbike a venomous snake look. Underneath, we can see a hidden suspension supported atop a carbon-fiber swingarm that also holds the front wheel and brake caliper. But here’s my question. Have a look in the photo gallery and leave a comment as to whether the braking system is hydraulic or manual.

Now to talk a bit about the handle-bar system. It should work just fine if this bike would ever kick it into production, but the rider has very little protection in case of anything. However, without this type of design, a windshield would need to be incorporated and aerodynamics would be greatly reduced.

Continuing toward the back we can see the carbon fiber swing arm supporting a massive sports wheel driven by a chain. I personally find the chain touch on this bike the perfect accent to extend a bit of that golden tone to the back but without overpowering the initial mood that the front sets. This entire system is then acted upon by a huge rear suspension. A hydraulic spring suspension has proved to be enough in the past and so it is here. No fancy I don’t understand how it works “Z” frames like the Zapfina ,or anything like that. Just classic motorcycle design.

But, as you know, just because you strap a name like Pagani on something, doesn’t mean it’s gonna make it into production. Frankly, I wish this one did. It’s just a very well-balanced design that offers the feeling of a name like Pagani but in motorcycle form.

Come one people, is there no one in our audience with a penny or two to spend to get this thing moving? Heck, let’s start a crowd fund for it.
