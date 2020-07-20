A Mono-wheel EV That’s Basically a Motorcycle Cut in Half - The Ryno

It’s simply called the RYNO and it looks like the front end of my motorcycle got ripped off and you have to wheelie it home. No biggie. This thing is built like this and even functions on only this one wheel. This one-wheeled EV has no CO2 emissions and is designed for tight inner-city travels.
Designed by Christopher Hoffmann, the Ryno sports a robot-welded steel frame offering the strength needed for both components and rider. Using balance technology similar to the BMW Motorrad Vision Next 100 and Segways, all the rider needs to do is lean forward to move forward, and lean back to slow it down or stop. Sensors detect the unicycle's center of gravity and control a motor once a sense of direction is activated. A lot like life, wouldn’t you say?
The front of the Ryno sports a classic handle-bar setup but with no front fork present, the bars are somehow glued into the frame. That same part of the frame extends forward with two rubber bumpers at the end that act as supports for the cycle when at rest. At rest, the thingamagig looks similarly to a horse that lowers its neck to the ground in order to allow its rider to mount. Also, underneath the handlebars sits a 12V DC power socket to allow you to charge your device on the go.
One benefit of this vehicle is that it keeps the rider nearly upright. The rider is positioned more upright than on a regular street-bike due to the use of field-tested motorcycle ergonomics, offering a near walking position.
Now, remember when I mentioned that she is electric? Yeah, she does have a motor in there somewhere. Actually, she has two electric powered motors that offer the necessary torque to climb up hills, but to slow it down on a descent as well.
SLA batteries with an option for Lithium-Ion. On a single charge, which takes up to six hours, this unicycle can travel up to 15 miles (24km). Sure, it may not seem like much, but you have to take into consideration that it’s made to relieve traffic congestion in your hood, making it perfect for a Sunday ride through the park or around office buildings within the city.
With a top speed of 10 mph (16kph) it’s not really meant to zip you around town, rather it’s made to be able to integrate with other riders of urban mobility devices to allow similar cruising speeds. This unicycle would be perfect in leading a group of Olympic speed-walkers. But you’ll never see it leading the Tour de France.
