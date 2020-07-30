5 1970 Ford F-100 With Crown Victoria Frame Is “Built Not Bought,” Yet Not Perfect

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Customized With Two-Tone Paint Job, ZZ383 Engine

The Malibu is a shadow of its former self, a mid-size sedan with front-wheel drive that can be described as a nice rental car at best. Half a century ago, though, the Malibu was a top-line package for the Chevelle. 35 photos



VIN 136379B356705 shows only 2,492 on the odometer since finished, and it’s no slouch either thanks to a ZZ383 crate engine with two four-barrel carburetors. The short-block engine is a Chevrolet Performance design that promises 450 horsepower and 450 pound-feet or so right out of the box.



Subject to “an earlier frame-off, nut-and-bolt restoration utilizing top-shelf components” according to the selling vendor, this one-off restomod boasts an exhaust rumble that “makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up.” That may be wishful thinking, though, especially if you pit this fellow against a flat-plane crankshaft engine like the Voodoo in the



The interior has been treated to black-and-red mats that combine rubber with some sort of synthetic material, and all four of them read Chevelle in the classic script from the 1960s. A T-handle shift knob, a rev counter that goes all the way to 10,000 rpm, and front-seat lap belts need to be mentioned too.



Both the engine compartment and the underbody look as clean as you can imagine them to do, and this is also the case with the trunk. Pop it, and you'll find a space-saver spare wheel instead of an air compressor or tire repair kit.

