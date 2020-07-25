I Only Wish the World was Ready for This Modular Mazda Koshi Concept

With the way things are going in today's world, we’re soon going to run out of horizontal space to travel and build on, and vertical space is up next. However, Japan, with its high population density and low amount of horizontal space, has been fighting this battle for years and have already developed vertical infrastructure.
From underground automated parking structures, to hidden kitchens and bathrooms in walls, Japan knows what’s up when it comes to space saving tech. This could potentially be a wonderful addition to the Mazda family and the Japanese lifestyle.
But what is this Koshi thing? Well, it is a whole new way to do travel, developed as a MATD design thesis by a student named Yi Dong. So, let’s start from the top down and paint o picture of what's going on here. As you can see in the gallery the vehicle can take multiple forms. The first being just that green jade pod with the black arms atop it.
The second function is that of a car. Once you’re safely in the Koshi, two separate devices, which I'll get into more detail about later, position themselves at the front and rear of the vehicle, and attach to the pod, transforming it into a fully autonomous car, the interior of which is manipulated in classic Japanese simplicity. There is nothing inside the vehicle except a table that only transforms to one if riding with the entertainment option activated. But the only entertainment you might have is probably going to be a game of Chess or Go.
Earlier I mentioned that this vehicle is autonomous. Well, it is. And so is every other component that interacts with it. Once you’ve reached your destination via car mode, the Koshi will slide open it’s gill-like doors and you’ll have reached the pier you needed to get to.
So now you’re standing there with your spouse and no ride. You look at her, she at you, you both smile and snap your fingers. Like magic, the two devices from the pod are lined up in front of you looking a lot like Segways. You each climb atop your device and not worry about them Louis’ getting ruined. Neither will your lady’s dress.
Mazda. Enjoy Life. Maybe that can be the future slogan too.
