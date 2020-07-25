autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Custom Builds Month
Car reviews:
 
The Mazda Koshi Concept, as it is called, seems to be aimed directly towards the Japanese lifestyle. But I think it’s only because the Japanese are crazy enough to implement something like this.

I Only Wish the World was Ready for This Modular Mazda Koshi Concept

25 Jul 2020, 12:40 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Coverstory
Mazda Koshi ConceptMazda Koshi ConceptMazda Koshi ConceptMazda Koshi ConceptMazda Koshi ConceptMazda Koshi ConceptMazda Koshi ConceptMazda Koshi ConceptMazda Koshi Concept
With the way things are going in today's world, we’re soon going to run out of horizontal space to travel and build on, and vertical space is up next. However, Japan, with its high population density and low amount of horizontal space, has been fighting this battle for years and have already developed vertical infrastructure.

From underground automated parking structures, to hidden kitchens and bathrooms in walls, Japan knows what’s up when it comes to space saving tech. This could potentially be a wonderful addition to the Mazda family and the Japanese lifestyle.

But what is this Koshi thing? Well, it is a whole new way to do travel, developed as a MATD design thesis by a student named Yi Dong. So, let’s start from the top down and paint o picture of what's going on here. As you can see in the gallery the vehicle can take multiple forms. The first being just that green jade pod with the black arms atop it.

It’s around this pod that every other travel mode executes its operations. The first one is of an elevator/ railcar. Remember the Koshi is designed to function within a vertical space too, not by flight but by rails and lifting systems weaved into our buildings and cities. Pretty much the way Japan has its set-up. If stored in a vertical garage, a crane attaches to the arms and brings your ride to where you need it to be for pick-up. From there it can continue its journey along interconnecting railways or enter car mode.

The second function is that of a car. Once you’re safely in the Koshi, two separate devices, which I'll get into more detail about later, position themselves at the front and rear of the vehicle, and attach to the pod, transforming it into a fully autonomous car, the interior of which is manipulated in classic Japanese simplicity. There is nothing inside the vehicle except a table that only transforms to one if riding with the entertainment option activated. But the only entertainment you might have is probably going to be a game of Chess or Go.

Earlier I mentioned that this vehicle is autonomous. Well, it is. And so is every other component that interacts with it. Once you’ve reached your destination via car mode, the Koshi will slide open it’s gill-like doors and you’ll have reached the pier you needed to get to.

But you’ve still got a ways to go before you get to the restaurant where your dinner reservation is made. And no way I'm messing up my Louis V’s on this pavement. So, what now? What happens next is just marvelous. As you stand and watch from the side, the two devices from the front and the rear of the vehicle detach while a crane from up above lowers to pick the pod up and store it in a nearby parking structure.

So now you’re standing there with your spouse and no ride. You look at her, she at you, you both smile and snap your fingers. Like magic, the two devices from the pod are lined up in front of you looking a lot like Segways. You each climb atop your device and not worry about them Louis’ getting ruined. Neither will your lady’s dress.

Mazda. Enjoy Life. Maybe that can be the future slogan too.

Koshi autonomous modular Mazda koshi concept car
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day