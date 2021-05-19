This K-Code Ford Mustang GT Was Once Henry Ford II’s Ride in France, Now Selling

One of the biggest names in the automotive industry for several decades, Henry Ford II will remain an icon for some, and a so-so leader of one of America’s largest carmakers for others. For what it’s worth, it was under his leadership that the Blue Oval rose to the heights of success, and launched some of the car models that lead the industry to this day.
The Mustang, for instance, came to be under his rule, and naturally he liked to drive it. For his business trips in France, for instance, he used a GT K-Code convertible, which would be the exact one you see in the gallery above.
The car popped up on the auction block of Barrett-Jackson’s auction in Las Vegas in June, going with no reserve. Being the Deuce's car, it is of course unique in more ways than one compared to production Mustangs.
The car, serial number 6F08K285715, is a GT convertible wrapped in Raven Black with a high-gloss coating and a white leather top. The interior comes in tan leather that was never made available for the standard versions of the muscle car.
The machine is powered by a matching-numbers 289ci (4.7-liter) K-code V8 engine topped by a 4-barrel carburetor and linked to a 4-speed manual transmission. The engine has a power rating of 271 hp.
Having spent most of its life in France, touring local Mustang events after Ford no longer owned it, the vehicle still wears the marks of the man. They are mostly visible in the HFII logo featured on the steering wheel horn ring, seat belt buckles, exterior door badges and keys.
Some might even recognize the bucket seats from a 1967 Cougar, as it is said this particular car served as a prototype for the interior details of the sister car wearing the Mercury badge.
Officially titled as a 1966 Ford Mustang GT K-Code Convertible, Ford’s European ride is selling with no reserve, and no mention of how much it is expected to fetch is made.
