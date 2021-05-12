Can You Spot the Cougar Eliminator Part on This Custom 1965 Ford Mustang?

It’s Mustang Month here at autoevolution, and for the past few days, we’ve been bombarding you with all sorts of muscle cars of this breed, each exciting in its own way. But when it comes to the Mustang we have here, the list of special things about it is virtually endless.
What you’re looking at was once a stock 1965 Mustang in fastback guise. Thanks to hard work performed on it but a shop called Campbell Auto Restoration, the muscle car now presents itself as a machine ready for either some impressive driving down the road or unstoppable performance on the track.
But let’s take things one at a time, and we'll start with the engine. The black and white hood of the car hides underneath a 427ci (7.0-liter) Roush crate powerplant. It works by means of a 6-speed manual transmission and is rated at no less than 600 horsepower. The engine breathes through side exhausts coming out on either side of the car.
Using a Ford 9-inch rear end “that was specifically built for street and track use,” the Mustang rides on Total Control Products coil-overs up front and modified leaf springs at the rear. Stopping power comes courtesy of a Baer brake system.
The exterior of the car has been modified, especially when it comes to the front fenders and rear quarters, changed as to be able to accommodate larger wheels. Up front, there’s a custom hood equipped with something that is not original to the Mustang but was used on another, related car that came to be a few years after this one was originally born: a hood scoop borrowed from a Cougar Eliminator, and modified to fit the Mustang hood.
Inside, there are no seats in the rear, as they have been replaced with a 4-point roll bar. Up front, the seats are Recaro, and they come with 4-point seat belts.
Officially titled 1965 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback, the car is going under the hammer in mid-June in Las Vegas, at the hands of Barrett-Jackson. At the time of writing, there's no estimate on how much the car is expected to get, but we do know it is going with no reserve.
