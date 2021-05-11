This 1973 Ford Mustang Spent 45 Years with the Same Owner, Looking for Thrills

By 1973, the year when this here Mustang convertible was made, the moniker was already one of the heavy-hitters on the muscle car segment, as an entire generation of Mustangs had more than plenty of chances of proving to the American buyer what they can do.
And proved they did, both on the road, and on the tracks all over the country. The cars were bought, modified, driven and raced as if there was no tomorrow. Yet very few people had the foresight to keep the Mustangs they purchased new in their possession for decades, until the world reached a point when spending fortunes on a decades-old muscle cars would be a common occurrence.
The guy who initially purchased this particular Mustang did. Not only did he buy this car, a 1973 version that makes it part of the final year of the first generation, but he also held on to it for nearly half a century – 45 years to be more precise, from 1973 to 2018.
During all this time, the car went through hardly any modifications. It was also not driven excessively, as the odometer of the thing shows 61,000 miles (98,000 km), which would be a little over 1,300 miles (2,000 km) traveled on average for each of the 45 years.
The Mustang still wears the original yellow body paint over the original cream and black interior. Under the hood there’s a 351ci (5.7-liter) engine that, even if not specifically advertised, probably is the one the car originally shipped with. It works in this application with a 3-speed automatic.
Still looking fresh, the Mustang is for sale during this week’s Mecum auction in Indianapolis. There is no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch, but if you’re planning on making a bid you should keep in mind that the 45 years of ownership also come with 60 pages of records and documents, so the papers are all there.
The guy who initially purchased this particular Mustang did. Not only did he buy this car, a 1973 version that makes it part of the final year of the first generation, but he also held on to it for nearly half a century – 45 years to be more precise, from 1973 to 2018.
During all this time, the car went through hardly any modifications. It was also not driven excessively, as the odometer of the thing shows 61,000 miles (98,000 km), which would be a little over 1,300 miles (2,000 km) traveled on average for each of the 45 years.
The Mustang still wears the original yellow body paint over the original cream and black interior. Under the hood there’s a 351ci (5.7-liter) engine that, even if not specifically advertised, probably is the one the car originally shipped with. It works in this application with a 3-speed automatic.
Still looking fresh, the Mustang is for sale during this week’s Mecum auction in Indianapolis. There is no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch, but if you’re planning on making a bid you should keep in mind that the 45 years of ownership also come with 60 pages of records and documents, so the papers are all there.