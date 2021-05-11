4 99% Original 1978 Ford Mustang Always Stored Inside Has 20K Miles, Needs No TLC

All-Original 1965 Ford Mustang Had Just One Owner, V8 Running Like New

The 1965 Mustang introduced several changes despite landing only a few months after the original model got to see daylight, and some of the revisions happened under the hood as well. 6 photos



The 289 V8 2-barrel is also the engine that’s powering the



And it’s because the car is still fully original and had just one owner, coming with everything unmolested and even featuring the same green color it was born with. Furthermore, the Mustang has zero rust, while also offering power steering and air conditioning, both said to be working.



The 289 under the hood is running just perfectly, the



Needless to say, everything sounds a little bit too good to be true, especially given the Mustang has never been restored, so a visual inspection would definitely help to figure out if there’s any big problem you may have to deal with as part of a restoration.



We’re not being told if the car has been parked for a long time or not, but if this is the case, then the Mustang has been stored in just the proper conditions given its current shape.



So at the end of the day, it’s a solid candidate for a restoration to factory specifications that would allow this Mustang to eventually be worth a small fortune. But until then, you must pay $25,000 to take the car home. The 170ci (2.8-liter) was no longer available, as Ford decided to replace it with another six-cylinder unit, this time the 200ci (3.3-liter) with over 120 horsepower, while the 260 (4.3-liter) V8 Windsor was dropped, allowing the Mustang to be offered with several versions of the 289 (4.7-liter), including 2-barrel, 4-barrel, and the Windsor HiPo.The 289 V8 2-barrel is also the engine that’s powering the Mustang we have here and which, at the first glance, is the closest we can get to the original model that got to see the daylight back in 1965.And it’s because the car is still fully original and had just one owner, coming with everything unmolested and even featuring the same green color it was born with. Furthermore, the Mustang has zero rust, while also offering power steering and air conditioning, both said to be working.The 289 under the hood is running just perfectly, the Craigslist seller says, with the matching numbers unit coming with 83,000 original miles (133,500 km).Needless to say, everything sounds a little bit too good to be true, especially given the Mustang has never been restored, so a visual inspection would definitely help to figure out if there’s any big problem you may have to deal with as part of a restoration.We’re not being told if the car has been parked for a long time or not, but if this is the case, then the Mustang has been stored in just the proper conditions given its current shape.So at the end of the day, it’s a solid candidate for a restoration to factory specifications that would allow this Mustang to eventually be worth a small fortune. But until then, you must pay $25,000 to take the car home.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.