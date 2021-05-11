2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Is One Rare Breed of Terminator

There are so many kinds of special Mustangs out there it is virtually impossible to settle on a single one and call it a favorite. And we’re not only talking about the ones selling as new today, but about ones coming from decades ago as well.
For a good chunk of Mustang enthusiasts, the Mustang SVT Cobra occupies a special place. Available for about 11 years between 1993 and 2004, this breed of machines came as Mustangs tweaked by the talented hands of Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT), and offered exciting pieces of engineering over several production years. The SVT Cobra family has, at least in the views of some, a single champion though: the Terminator.
Terminator is the name the SVT team gave to the supercharged 4.6-liter V8 engine that was slapped under the hood of the special Mustang in 2003 and 2004. Boasting things like cast-iron block, forged-steel crankshaft, and an Eaton supercharger, it was capable of developing 390 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (528 Nm) of torque, controlled by means of a 6-speed manual transmission.
As a touch of extra cool to these engines, if more were needed, each of them was hand-built and came with the names of the two people who worked on them inscribed on a special plaque.
In 2004, just around 5,660 Cobra Terminators were made, and only a fraction of them, 300, were shipped up to Canada. Add to that the fact that just 167 of the total number came as convertibles in Torch Red, and you have the perfect image of how rare the Mustang we have here is.
Because yes, this is a Mustang SVT Cobra Terminator convertible in Torch Red that was shipped over to Canada, where it was used for just 43 miles (69 km) before being placed in what must have been careful storage.
Looking just as fresh as it did when it rolled out the factory doors, the Mustang is selling during this week’s Mecum auction in Indianapolis. Because it is still relatively young and has not yet attained collectible status, the seller hopes to get just $50,000 for it.
