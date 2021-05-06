2022 Ford Next Gen Mustang Breaks Cover, Ready to Take on the NASCAR Cup Series

As promised, the Blue Oval pulled the wraps off the newest monster of a machine meant for the NASCAR Cup Series. A Mustang through and through, the racer does looks ready for anything that will be thrown at it, but so far that’s just an impression, as the technical details were not made public.
Yet here it is, the weirdly-named 2022 NASCAR Next Gen Mustang, ready to take on the Cup Series competition starting with the Daytona 500 race in February of next year.
What we’re looking at is according to Ford a completely new racing-bred Mustang, developed with the street version as a starting point over a two-year program.
Visually, the new interpretation of the race car is much closer to its civilian version than the ones in the past used to be. Albeit wider, the fact it is sporting a symmetric exterior shell and a tall and smaller greenhouse brings it visually close to the Mustang we know and cherish from the road.
There are a lot of changes though compared to what the previous NASCAR Mustangs had to offer. This new one, for instance, comes with rack-and-pinion steering, independent rear suspension (previously solid axle), and tires wrapped around 18-inch aluminum forged wheels (previously 15-inch wheels).
As for what powers the thing, no specifics were provided. What we do know so far is that the powerplant of the NASCAR Mustang is “a powerful Roush Yates Ford V8 racing engine” whose development took thousands of hours.
Whatever the specs of the powerplant will be, we expect the end product to be nothing short of spectacular and effective. Ford is no noobie when it comes to NASCAR, and the Mustang scored some impressive achievements over the years in the racing series it is part of.
The car this new Mustang will be replacing, for instance, was introduced in 2019 and was an instant hit. In 2020 for instance it shattered all expectations, winning 18 races and effectively securing Ford the title of manufacturer’s champion.
What we’re looking at is according to Ford a completely new racing-bred Mustang, developed with the street version as a starting point over a two-year program.
Visually, the new interpretation of the race car is much closer to its civilian version than the ones in the past used to be. Albeit wider, the fact it is sporting a symmetric exterior shell and a tall and smaller greenhouse brings it visually close to the Mustang we know and cherish from the road.
There are a lot of changes though compared to what the previous NASCAR Mustangs had to offer. This new one, for instance, comes with rack-and-pinion steering, independent rear suspension (previously solid axle), and tires wrapped around 18-inch aluminum forged wheels (previously 15-inch wheels).
As for what powers the thing, no specifics were provided. What we do know so far is that the powerplant of the NASCAR Mustang is “a powerful Roush Yates Ford V8 racing engine” whose development took thousands of hours.
Whatever the specs of the powerplant will be, we expect the end product to be nothing short of spectacular and effective. Ford is no noobie when it comes to NASCAR, and the Mustang scored some impressive achievements over the years in the racing series it is part of.
The car this new Mustang will be replacing, for instance, was introduced in 2019 and was an instant hit. In 2020 for instance it shattered all expectations, winning 18 races and effectively securing Ford the title of manufacturer’s champion.