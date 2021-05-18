1972 Ford Mustang Sprint Convertible Is an American Red, White, and Blue Gem

Look hard enough, and you might still find some yesteryear Ford Mustangs with the Sprint package up for grabs. Chances are most (if not all) of them will come either as hardtops or SportsRoofs. Not the one we have here, though. You're looking at a convertible with the Sprint package.
Born back in the early days of the Blue Oval muscle car, the Sprint package was designed to appeal to the patriotic nature of the Americans. It blended the all-too-familiar Wimbledon White paint with the colors of the American flag, strategically placed all over the body. Other than that, Sprint also brought to the table the American shield on the rear fenders.
As said, most of these cars came as hardtops or SportsRoofs, but a run of 50 convertibles designed like this were made in 1972. The goal was to have them take part in the Cherry Blossom Parade Festival in Washington D.C. in April of that year.
The Mustang you see here is one of those 50. Having survived the passage of time, not in small part thanks to restoration work, the claims to its lineage are backed by factory paperwork, the original window sticker, and the warranty plate card manual.
This particular example is powered by a 302ci (5.0-liter) engine that was rated at just 140 hp and 239 lb-ft (323 Nm) of torque back in its day. The engine continues to run through an automatic transmission.
We dug this particular car up as we were looking for worthy ones to be featured in our Mustang Month coverage this May. It sits on the lot of cars that are going under the Mecum hammer this week in Indianapolis.
The sellers of the 1972 Ford Mustang Sprint Convertible, as it’s listed, are expecting it to fetch between $75,000 and $85,000.
