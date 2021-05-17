Armed and Armored Ford Mustang Fastback Looks Menacing in Dark Rendering

The Ford Mustang isn't probably the first vehicle on the list of those preparing for doomsday, and there are plenty of reasons for that. Most importantly, it lacks the space needed to fit all the stuff you need to survive for as long a period as possible.
What you need is a much more utilitarian option. Think something in the region of a truck or a van. The latter is definitely the most versatile, but they rarely come with all-wheel-drive, and since you never know where trying to escape the apocalypse might get you, it's always best to be prepared for any type of terrain.
Trucks it is, then. But what if you love your Mustang so much that you just have to make sure you'll be able to drive your baby through the hordes of zombies or over the radioactive fields - or whatever post-apocalyptic scenery you can think of? Well, in that case, you need to replicate what Saeed Al-Sibai did to this digital first-gen Fastback in the real life.
It won't be easy, though, particularly if you want to keep things legal so you'll be able to keep driving the pony car while you wait for things to go south with the world. We don't know about the laws in every state, but we doubt they allow cars with double-barreled machine gun turrets mounted on the roof.
You might get away with that bulbar, not so much with the attachments on each side. Due to the high contrast of the pictures, we can't tell exactly what they are, but we do know this: we wouldn't want to be caught standing in front of them if we had ever done anything to upset the person inside the car.
The belts suggest that, whatever they are, they can expedite a high number of bullets in a very short time, making them ideal for mowing down hordes of zombies, or even hordes of living creatures. Opening the doors, on the other hand, might prove a little more difficult due to the added weight, so we sincerely hope there's some sort of hydraulic system in place to help with that.
Saeed says the Mustang is also armored, though apart from the protective plates over the windshield and the rest of the windows, the body looks to be unchanged. Aesthetically, that's definitely good news, yet we doubt the 'Stang's beauty would be enough to stop whoever wants to get inside and take your stuff/eat your brain. Well, we guess that if you're going to die, you might as well do it in a stylish American classic.
Trucks it is, then. But what if you love your Mustang so much that you just have to make sure you'll be able to drive your baby through the hordes of zombies or over the radioactive fields - or whatever post-apocalyptic scenery you can think of? Well, in that case, you need to replicate what Saeed Al-Sibai did to this digital first-gen Fastback in the real life.
It won't be easy, though, particularly if you want to keep things legal so you'll be able to keep driving the pony car while you wait for things to go south with the world. We don't know about the laws in every state, but we doubt they allow cars with double-barreled machine gun turrets mounted on the roof.
You might get away with that bulbar, not so much with the attachments on each side. Due to the high contrast of the pictures, we can't tell exactly what they are, but we do know this: we wouldn't want to be caught standing in front of them if we had ever done anything to upset the person inside the car.
The belts suggest that, whatever they are, they can expedite a high number of bullets in a very short time, making them ideal for mowing down hordes of zombies, or even hordes of living creatures. Opening the doors, on the other hand, might prove a little more difficult due to the added weight, so we sincerely hope there's some sort of hydraulic system in place to help with that.
Saeed says the Mustang is also armored, though apart from the protective plates over the windshield and the rest of the windows, the body looks to be unchanged. Aesthetically, that's definitely good news, yet we doubt the 'Stang's beauty would be enough to stop whoever wants to get inside and take your stuff/eat your brain. Well, we guess that if you're going to die, you might as well do it in a stylish American classic.