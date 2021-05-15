5 Low-Mileage 2004 Ford SVT Cobra Could Be an Affordable Hero in a One-Owner Song

Original and Unrestored 1965 Ford Mustang Parked for 35 Years Is 100% Complete

The 1965 Mustang introduced not only a new fastback model but also a series of changes under the hood, with the 170ci (2.8-liter) 6-cylinder officially dropped and replaced by a new 200ci (3.3-liter) 6-cylinder developing 120 horsepower. 16 photos



The Mustang that we have here comes with a 289 2-barrel V8, and probably the most surprising thing is the engine is still running perfectly after all these years. At least, this is what eBay seller



The matching-numbers V8 under the hood is original and untouched, and the odometer indicates 89,500 miles (144,000 km).



Everything is fully original, complete, and unrestored, so in theory, it’s a rare survivor that can eventually be worth a small fortune with a proper restoration to factory specifications.



And while the car does come in a decent shape and still sporting a working engine, this doesn’t necessarily mean everything is in tip-top shape. There’s obviously some rust, and the interior, including the seats, seems to require major fixes, especially if what you’re aiming for is a mint condition.



So overall, this all-original Mustang does require a full restoration, but on the other hand, it appears to check all the boxes when it comes to a solid candidate for such a project.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.