Here’s a 1969 Mustang Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet to Get Your Mind Off the New One

One year ago, American carmaker Ford pulled the wraps off what is now known as the new Mustang Mach 1. Brought back to life after the somewhat botched attempt of the early 2000s, the moniker is getting ready to take the roads by storm soon, and possibly our news feeds as well.
The revived Mach 1, now selling from $54,315, comes with a 5.0-liter engine mated to a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission and is good for 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. It’s an exciting machine, one we can’t wait to discover up close and personal.
But there is something about the original Mach 1 no new incarnations will be able to erase, no matter how hard Ford will be trying. Born as a performance package of the muscle car back in 1969, it stayed in production for about ten years, growing so successful it pushed the GT variant out of production for a couple of decades and then turned into a real collectible.
Originally, there were four engine variants selling with the Mach 1, starting with the 315ci (5.7-liter) and ending with the mighty 428ci (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet. The one you’re looking at here fields the Cobra Jet Ram Air (rebuilt, we’re told), ran with the help of an automatic transmission and cooled by the functional shaker scoop.
The car is painted in the original colors, an exterior in a combination of Candy Apple Red with gold racing stripes and a blacked-out hood wrapped around a red interior.
The Mach 1 rides on chrome Magnum 500 wheels, comes with quad tips for the dual exhaust, and rocks competition suspension. The interior shows high-back bucket seats, wood-grain trim, and a center console.
The 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is for sale as part of the Mecum auction in Indianapolis taking place these days. The ones trying to rid themselves of the car are hoping to fetch $110,000 for it.
