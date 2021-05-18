Custom 1969 Ford Mustang Has Visual Nods to the Boss 302 and Mach 1

There are so many incredible factory-made Mustangs out there it is often very hard for a buyer to decided for which to go for. That only applies to new ones, though, because as far as the custom industry is concerned, the sky is the limit of what one can do with the proper base car and hardware.
For the project we’re here to look at now, the base was a 1969 fastback Mustang, and the proper hardware a combination of Pro-Touring parts mixed with visual cues borrowed from other iconic members of the family. But let’s take things slowly.
We uncovered the thing on the lot of cars scheduled to go under the Barrett-Jackson hammer in June in Las Vegas. Officially titled 1969 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback, it comes into the spotlight as the result of both restoration and custom work.
First, the visual part. The Mustang comes in a cold silver draped over a black interior. The imposing body of the car rests on American Racing wheels in a classic design, and there’s a Boss 302 decal theme running on the body panels, highlighting the Mach 1 side scoops also fitted onto the build.
Up front, the hood scoop is there for a reason. Beneath it lies a 427ci (7.0-liter) stroker engine of undisclosed output, working with the help of a 6-speed manual transmission.
Further mechanical highlights are hidden out of sight. Built as a Pro-Touring machine, the Mustang comes with Heidts Pro-G front suspension, a 2-inch drop spindle kit, single-adjustable coilover shocks and springs, and an independent rear suspension package.
The interior looks just as ready for business as the exterior, with black materials used all around, a Sport R full-length console, and a dashboard filled with Dakota Digital VHX gauges.
There is no estimate as to how much the Mustang is expected to fetch, and it goes without reserve.
